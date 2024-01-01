Liad Wagman is the John and Mae Calamos Dean Endowed Chair and professor of economics and at Stuart School of Business at Illinois Tech. Wagman is Academic Affiliate at the Office of Global Services for Law and Economics, and was Senior Economic and Technology Advisor of the Federal Trade Commission’s Office of Policy Planning, Competition Fellow at the Data Catalyst Institute, a Visiting Associate Professor of Executive Education and Managerial Economics & Decision Sciences at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, a Visiting Scholar at the Duke University Economics Department, a research fellow at the Duke University Computer Science Department, a research fellow at the Duke University Social Sciences Research Institute, and worked at the Center for International Security and Cooperation (CISAC) at the Freeman Spogli Institute at Stanford University. He is a recipient of the Program for Advanced Study in the Social Sciences Fellowship, a recipient of the Education and Research Initiative Award, a recipient of the Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers Best Paper Award, and a recipient of the International Conference on Artificial Intelligence Outstanding Paper Award.