Google Slides is a free online presentation software offered by Google in its suite of online products and services for users. This cloud-based presentation tool was launched as Google Presentations in 2006, but was changed to Google Slides in 2012. Using Google Slides, users can create powerful, persuasive presentations, with colors, images, videos, speaker notes, and more to add to their impact. Since it's offered free to Google users, Google Slides is extremely useful for business people who need to create presentations without having to buy full presentation software. Google Slides is easy to learn and can be shared easily to social sites like Slideshare or embedded on a website, and the presentations can be opened to collaborators to work together at the same time.
It’s important to learn Google Slides because it may help you learn to create impressive and effective presentations. So much of modern work is sharing your ideas in a compelling manner, and by using Google Slides, you could grow your business authority with teams when you learn and use this powerful software. A great advantage of Google Slides is that it lets you work both online and offline, and all changes made are captured. This could give you greater flexibility in the way you work.
Some of the typical jobs that may arise for someone with Google Slides experience may include becoming a company’s design manager, content manager, or project management director. Google Slides experience is also sought after in other industries, so you may see data scientists, financial planners, and data researchers using Google Slides as well. Having the skills to make compelling presentations in Google Slides can help you when your peers are either disinterested or not tech-savvy enough to learn the software.
When you take an online course to learn Google Slides, you could gain a basic understanding of how to make a Google Slide deck that uses an introduction, linked charts, a compelling flow, good visuals, and a captivating conclusion. You may also learn how to structure a presentation that informs and delights your intended audience. Taking an online course on using Google Slides may also show you how to link charts from a Google Sheets spreadsheet into a Google Slides presentation. Having a wide range of skills using Google products can help you stay competitive in the business marketplace.