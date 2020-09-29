Increase Student Buy in with Google Slides
47 ratings
1,523 already enrolled
Utilise Google Slides to create Punchcards
Use Punchcards for in class and virtual learning
By the end of this project, you will have created a student punchcard that will engage your students during virtual learning or as a more engaging way to encourage buy in during classroom learning. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. Using a punchcard will not only provide your students with more choice and independence, it will also provide your classroom with the procedures and processes that can free up your teaching time to focus on valuable 1-on-1 or small group instruction. Puchcards can also be a useful tool for differentiating student learning. Let’s get started! *You will need a free Google account for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Google Slides.
Create a punchcard template.
Add student choices to your punchcard.
Share your punchcard virtually.
Use your punchcard in the classroom.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JISep 29, 2020
I've learned a new thing. I'm pretty sure that there's more to Google Slides.
by NFeb 1, 2021
Great job in explaining and showing how it is done.
by BMFeb 1, 2021
I am really enjoying these tutorials and I will definitely apply what I have learnt.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
