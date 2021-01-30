Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this project, you will have created a student punchcard that will engage your students during virtual learning or as a more engaging way to encourage buy in during classroom learning. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. Using a punchcard will not only provide your students with more choice and independence, it will also provide your classroom with the procedures and processes that can free up your teaching time to focus on valuable 1-on-1 or small group instruction. Puchcards can also be a useful tool for differentiating student learning. Let’s get started! *You will need a free Google account for this project....

By Nancy C M M

Jan 30, 2021

It was an amazing experience, it is really helpful to learn in real-time. An excellent way engages the students.

By Beverley P M

Feb 2, 2021

I am really enjoying these tutorials and I will definitely apply what I have learnt.

By Nadia J -

Feb 2, 2021

Great job in explaining and showing how it is done.

By Mrs. C J L

Feb 28, 2021

I really enjoyed this project.

By Analyn B

Nov 19, 2020

Thank you so much!

By Poorna P

Feb 9, 2022

T

By JOEL C I

Sep 30, 2020

I've learned a new thing. I'm pretty sure that there's more to Google Slides.

