Spanish

What you will learn

  • Crear, administrar, darle formato y organizar contenido con Presentaciones de Google

  • Agregar y editar objetos visuales y utilizar transiciones y animaciones para mejorar sus Presentaciones de Google

  • Compartir y colaborar de forma segura en Presentaciones de Google

  • Exhibir su presentación y cautivar al público con Presentaciones de Google

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Introducción al curso

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Introducción a Presentaciones de Google

18 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Administre Presentaciones de Google

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Mejore las Presentaciones de Google

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Organice Presentaciones de Google

20 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Comparta sus Presentaciones de Google

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 7 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Colabore con Presentaciones de Google

20 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 4 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
19 minutes to complete

Exhiba sus Presentaciones de Google

19 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Desafío empresarial

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading

