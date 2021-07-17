Use Microsoft PowerPoint to Create a Visual Schedule
Learn about choice boards and their use within the classroom environment
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a Choice Board
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Learn about choice boards and their use within the classroom environment
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a Choice Board
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a visual schedule that you can use with your class to provide structure for their day. Visual schedules can relieve any anxiety students may have about what comes next and provide an opportunity to discuss any changes to the day. This will help your students feel more calm and ready to learn. Visual schedules are also essential tools for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder or learning needs. By using a visual schedule, you can differentiate their learning goals for the day in a way that allows them to feel prepared for each new task and ready to move on when each task is complete.
Teaching tools
elementary teaching
engaging classroom
educational tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Microsoft PowerPoint
Create a schedule card template
Add visuals and labels
Use a visual schedule in the classroom and virtually
Use a visual schedule for students with special needs
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.