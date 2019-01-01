Creating a Visual Tasks Guide with Microsoft PowerPoint
Learn about visual tasks guides and their use within the classroom environment.
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a visual tasks guide.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Learn about visual tasks guides and their use within the classroom environment.
Use Microsoft PowerPoint to create a visual tasks guide.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will have created a Visual Tasks Guide to use with your students. As teachers, we are always looking for ways to help our students grow. For students with special needs or students who need organizational support, completing tasks in the correct order can be a challenge. By providing a visual guide, students are able to gain independence as they practice tasks such as dressing for the weather or getting ready for school.
teacher's toolkit
elementary teaching
supporting students
classroom visual tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Microsoft PowerPoint
Set up your visual tasks template
Add seasonal clothing visuals
Use your visual tasks guide with students
Modify your visual guide for other tasks
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.