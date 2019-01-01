Visualizing and Collaborating with Popplet
Create graphic organizers using Popplet
Use Popplet to collaborate and share student work
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Popplet as a teaching and learning tool with your students. Popplet allows users to create colourful graphic organizers complete with videos, hyperlinks, and more. Graphic organizers allow teachers to communicate information in a clear and organized manner, whether teaching online or in person. For students, graphic organizers are an essential step when planning writing and project ideas, presenting new information, and much more. As we work togther throughout this project, you will become a confident Popplet user, allowing your teaching and your student’s learning to thrive in new ways. *You will need a free trial of Popplet for this project.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Popplet
Create a simple Popplet
Add additional features to your Popplet
Share your Popplet with students
Browse and share public popplets
