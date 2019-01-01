Use Buncee for Online Teaching
Use Buncee to create engaging learning activities
Teach and present material using Buncee
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to use Buncee to unleash your creativity as a teacher. Buncee is “a creation and communication tool… to create interactive content, allowing those of all ages to visualize concepts and communicate creatively.” With Buncee, teachers can easily create engaging visual presentations that will help students master new content. Throughout this project, we will work together to ensure that you are ready to use Buncee and have created presentations that you can use with your students right away. *You will need a free trial of Buncee for this project.
elementary teaching
interactive content
classroom communication tools
online teaching tools
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Use the key features of Buncee
Set up your class and student accounts
Using the Buncee Ideas Lab
Editing and creating your own Buncees
Share and view student work
