You typically need to have strong grammar and some writing skills before starting to learn about email. This is because email uses the written word to communicate with others. You also typically need some technical skills, such as knowing how to use a computer and logging in to an email account. It can help to understand some traditional computer icons, such as the image icon to insert an image or the chart icon to add a chart to your email messages. However, you can pick up those skills in a beginner-level email course if you aren’t familiar with them.
People who enjoy using the written word to communicate with others are typically best suited for roles that use email. These can be individuals who want to communicate with friends and family members, or business people ranging from the CEO to administrative assistants to warehouse workers who want to communicate for business purposes. People who are interested in marketing are also typically well suited for email roles, using this form of communication for marketing emails on behalf of a company.
Common career paths for someone in email include email marketing, perhaps starting as an administrative assistant and moving to a manager or specialist. These fields typically rely heavily on written messages and sharing information that has been organized in a logical and interesting manner. Customer service professionals can sometimes be required to communicate with customers using email. Writing can also be a career path for those who have studied email. Some companies may hire writers to prepare email messages, and those writers can typically be freelancers or hired as regular employees, depending on the company’s needs and budget.
Some topics you can study that are related to email include English grammar and professional communication. Technical writing is another possible study area that’s related to email. This is because email writing sometimes falls under the heading of technical writing when it’s for business purposes. For these types of technical writing jobs, you could also study the industry in which the company does business. Public speaking and how to give presentations can be related because there may be times when a copy of a speech or presentation needs to be attached to or summarized in an email.