Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing is the fourth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will explore how to execute a successful email marketing campaign. Email marketing is one of the oldest and most proven digital marketing channels, and it is an essential component of an overall digital marketing strategy. Email is a primary channel for many businesses in reaching existing customers, encouraging interaction with the business, driving purchases, and building loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore email marketing and cover topics like: creating an email marketing strategy, executing email campaigns, and measuring the results of those campaigns. You’ll also learn how to use mailing lists and utilize automation and workflows.
Understand how email marketing fits into a digital marketing strategy
Write effective email copy, subject lines, and preview text
Test, execute, and optimize an email marketing campaign
Measure and analyze email campaign results
- Email Writing
- Email list segmentation
- Email marketing strategy
- Email marketing analytics
- Contact management
Google Career Certificates are part of Grow with Google, an initiative that draws on Google's 20-year history of building products, platforms, and services that help people and businesses grow. Through programs like these, we aim to help everyone– those who make up the workforce of today and the students who will drive the workforce of tomorrow – access the best of Google’s training and tools to grow their skills, careers, and businesses.
Introduction to think outside the inbox: email marketing
You will explore what email marketing is, how it works, and why it’s useful. You’ll also learn the importance of email marketing to meet business goals. Then, you’ll use the PESTLE and SWOT frameworks to set SMART email marketing goals. To wrap up week 1, you’ll learn best practices in email marketing and how to apply them.
Types of email marketing
You will examine the most common types of marketing emails. First, you’ll learn about emails that greet customers, like acquisition emails and welcome emails. Next, you’ll learn about emails that entice subscribers, such as newsletters and promotional emails. You’ll focus on emails that keep customers, known as retention emails. Then, you’ll explore how to craft catchy email copy, write sample subject lines, and create preview text for marketing emails.
Useful tools for email marketing
You will learn about useful tools for email marketing. You’ll determine how to create and segment email lists. You’ll also learn how to write effective emails that engage with customers. After that, you'll explore email marketing tools like HubSpot and Mailchimp and learn how they work. Then, you’ll explore crisis management and how to correct mistakes in email marketing.
Collect and analyze email campaign data
You will learn about the key metrics in email marketing, such as open rate, click-through rate, unsubscribe rate, complaint rate, conversion rate, bounce rate, and more. You’ll examine how to measure, track, and analyze email campaign results. Then, you’ll learn how to effectively present email campaign results to stakeholders by creating an email marketing campaign report.
Great job describing a detailed and nuanced topic.
The best marketing training I've ever taken. Loved this course!
Very good course on email marketing and why it is so important in the field.
This course is very fun and it really brought out my potential as a marketer!
Prepare for a new career in the high-growth fields of digital marketing and e-commerce, in under six months, no experience or degree required. Businesses need digital marketing and e-commerce talent more than ever before; 86% of business leaders report that digital commerce will be the most important route to growth. There are 218,000 U.S. job openings in this growing field, with a median entry-level salary of $51,000.¹
