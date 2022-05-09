About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce
Beginner Level
Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand how email marketing fits into a digital marketing strategy

  • Write effective email copy, subject lines, and preview text

  • Test, execute, and optimize an email marketing campaign

  • Measure and analyze email campaign results

Skills you will gain

  • Email Writing
  • Email list segmentation
  • Email marketing strategy
  • Email marketing analytics
  • Contact management
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Introduction to think outside the inbox: email marketing

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 27 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Types of email marketing

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Useful tools for email marketing

6 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 30 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Collect and analyze email campaign data

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

