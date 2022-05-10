Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing by Google

About the Course

Think Outside the Inbox: Email Marketing is the fourth of seven courses in the Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Certificate. This course will explore how to execute a successful email marketing campaign. Email marketing is one of the oldest and most proven digital marketing channels, and it is an essential component of an overall digital marketing strategy. Email is a primary channel for many businesses in reaching existing customers, encouraging interaction with the business, driving purchases, and building loyalty. In this course, you’ll explore email marketing and cover topics like: creating an email marketing strategy, executing email campaigns, and measuring the results of those campaigns. You’ll also learn how to use mailing lists and utilize automation and workflows. Google employees who currently work in the field will guide you, providing hands-on activities and examples that simulate common digital marketing and e-commerce tasks while showing you some of the best tools and resources used on the job. Learners who complete the seven courses in this program will be equipped to apply for entry-level jobs in digital marketing and e-commerce. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will be able to do the following: - Write effective preview text and subject lines using best practices - Create email marketing automation and workflows - Build and maintain email lists - Write effective email copy - Conduct contact management and list segmentation - Employ best practices to handle personally identifiable information, or PII, and user data safely - Measure and analyze email campaign results...

IS

May 9, 2022

This course gives a great understanding of Email marketing and has practical examples and activities that really help to land the concepts!

EC

May 9, 2022

interesting stats, great examples with images, quiz questions related to content but challenging, provide several usable tools

By Ivana S

May 10, 2022

This course gives a great understanding of Email marketing and has practical examples and activities that really help to land the concepts!

By Esther C

May 10, 2022

interesting stats, great examples with images, quiz questions related to content but challenging, provide several usable tools

By Jenny K

May 10, 2022

I love how fun and interactive the course is. I find that the mixture of videos, activities, and quizzes super helpful!

By Shyna G

May 10, 2022

Amazing course! This course provides a thorough understanding of email marketing.

By chami c

May 10, 2022

This course is very fun and it really brought out my potential as a marketer!

By Alicia B

May 10, 2022

Very good course on email marketing and why it is so important in the field.

By Chami C

May 10, 2022

The best marketing training I've ever taken. Loved this course!

By Ally B

May 10, 2022

Great job describing a detailed and nuanced topic.

By Sarah A

May 10, 2022

Really liked this course and instructor!

Placeholder