About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 3 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Use the Gmail interface to compose, reply, forward, and format messages.

  • Organize your messages using Gmail.

  • Identify ways to customize Gmail to improve productivity.

  • Apply filters and advanced search to find messages.

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,598 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

4 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min)
28 minutes to complete

Introduction to Gmail

28 minutes to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
21 minutes to complete

Organize your email

21 minutes to complete
3 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
20 minutes to complete

Gmail integration

20 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
8 minutes to complete

Protect your Inbox

8 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)
18 minutes to complete

Contacts

18 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 6 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Manage Gmail settings

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Become more productive with Gmail

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 6 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Business challenge

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 3 min), 1 reading

About the Getting started with Google Workspace Specialization

Getting started with Google Workspace

