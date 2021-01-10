Improve Communication Processes Using Gmail
Learn how to use advanced features of Gmail in order to streamline communication processes.
Learn how to use advanced features of Gmail in order to streamline communication processes.
Sending and receiving emails efficiently is a valuable skill in the modern workplace. Many times, people find themselves sending out routine information to clients and employees which can lead to repetitious email communication. This project is designed to help you become more efficient with your email composition practices in order to save valuable time throughout the workday. By the end of this project, you will streamline your email processes for regular communication processes. You will do this by setting up contact labels to easily disseminate information to a large group, creating email templates to quickly compose routine emails, and by creating filters to automize inbox organization. This hands-on experience will allow you to explore some of the more advanced features of Gmail and how they can be best utilized in the workplace. By taking advantage of these advanced features of Gmail, you will be able to streamline the dissemination of routine information improves overall inbox organization in order to better prioritize urgent emails.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a contact list.
Develop email templates.
Schedule emails to go out at a later time.
Create email filters.
Set up Vacation Responder.
by BTJan 10, 2021
I love this guided project. Easy to follow, very detailed. If you are using Gmail for your business, work or personal this is a great course for you. I have learned so much. Thank you
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
