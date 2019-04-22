Profile

Emily Carlson

Project Manager

    Bio

    Hello! My name is Emily Carlson. I am an experienced Instructional Designer and Project Manager. I have a BS in International Studies from the University of South Alabama and an MEd Higher Education Administration from Louisiana State University.

    Courses

    Improve Communication Processes Using Gmail

    Managing a Remote Team Workspace in Clockify

    Set Up a Clockify Workspace

    Creating an Interactive Graph with Tableau Public

    Fundamentals of Document Accessibility

    Create Your UX portfolio with Crevado

    Using the Accessibility Checker Tool in Microsoft Word

