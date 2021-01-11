Learner Reviews & Feedback for Improve Communication Processes Using Gmail by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Sending and receiving emails efficiently is a valuable skill in the modern workplace. Many times, people find themselves sending out routine information to clients and employees which can lead to repetitious email communication. This project is designed to help you become more efficient with your email composition practices in order to save valuable time throughout the workday.
By the end of this project, you will streamline your email processes for regular communication processes. You will do this by setting up contact labels to easily disseminate information to a large group, creating email templates to quickly compose routine emails, and by creating filters to automize inbox organization.
This hands-on experience will allow you to explore some of the more advanced features of Gmail and how they can be best utilized in the workplace. By taking advantage of these advanced features of Gmail, you will be able to streamline the dissemination of routine information improves overall inbox organization in order to better prioritize urgent emails....
By Bernadette r t
•
Jan 11, 2021
I love this guided project. Easy to follow, very detailed. If you are using Gmail for your business, work or personal this is a great course for you. I have learned so much. Thank you