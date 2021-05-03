Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Gmail by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
467 ratings
66 reviews

About the Course

Gmail is Google’s cloud based email service that allows you to access your messages from any computer or device with just a web browser. In this course, you’ll learn how to compose, send and reply to messages. You will also explore some of the common actions that can be applied to a Gmail message, and learn how to organize your mail using Gmail labels. You will explore some common Gmail settings and features. For example, you will learn how to manage your own personal contacts and groups, customize your Gmail Inbox to suit your way of working, and create your own email signatures and templates. Google is famous for search. Gmail also includes powerful search and filtering. You will explore Gmail’s advanced search and learn how to filter messages automatically....

Top reviews

SI

Dec 19, 2021

its a very use full for me to learn and develop my knowledge i am happy with the all parts of this course videos and reading all the things in proper way its nice and wonderful

MB

Oct 14, 2021

It is really very useful course every Gmail user should go through this and experience the ease and efficiency in work. Thanks Google Cloud Training Team.

1 - 25 of 72 Reviews for Gmail

By John B

May 3, 2021

A great introduction for Gmail functionalities, and even some gems of new functionalities in there for more experienced Gmail users.

By Aleem Q

Oct 24, 2021

A perfect course for new and also old Gmail users. There are many options you may have never heard of and used before. I wish everyone all the best.

By Amirah M

Apr 25, 2021

The video lectures, activities and quizzes were all clear and easy to follow. I have learned so much about Gmail in this course. Highly recommended.

By Hanna D

Jun 7, 2021

V​ery comprehensive, as a daily Gmail user I have learnt many new features and it will make the emails management much easier.

By SWIFT G L

May 2, 2021

thanks so much to coursera ,Gmail, the lectures and everyone who helped in making my Gmail knowledge optimization tool usage possible, I really really appreciate the opportunity and say thank you thank you thank you.

By Nisha N

Jul 10, 2021

It was informative and great. The notes should be able to be downloaded so that we can continually use them as references.

By SnappŁ

Jun 25, 2021

T​he course was overall helpful and simple to understand, I quite enjoyed it and discovered a few things I didn't know.

By Wadduwage D S D W

May 4, 2021

I am delighted with this course. I have learned many things from this course. Also, it helps me to improve my skills.

By Avinash S

Apr 28, 2021

Its perfect course I am looking for

By Saba I

Dec 20, 2021

By Mangesh B

Oct 14, 2021

By Lisa C

Jan 25, 2022

Great class, super helpful, great training in how to use the little things that you never really take the time figure out in gmail

By Charles G

Oct 26, 2021

W​ell done! Google and Coursera are world-class organizations so I would expect nothing less than excellent classes.

By Grant B

Jan 11, 2022

I actually learned a lot about gmail that I didnt know – I have used gmail daily for the past 4 years...

By Franklin U

Oct 18, 2021

This course was totally helpful in completely understandding the full functionality of gmail by google

By Watus E S

Aug 7, 2021

Learned new things I never knew its in Gmail all this time, thank you for the knowledge learned!

By Shah Z K

Apr 6, 2022

That was best experience with the course. The content was easy to understand for me.

By Kristopher C

Apr 14, 2022

I did learn a few things I didn't know from my trials and errors methodology. lol

By Muhammad A Y

May 7, 2022

excellent course and way of teaching thanks a lot Coursera and Google

By MD S I

Oct 4, 2021

To take the best advantage of Gmail, one must do the course!

By DURSHETTI S H

Jan 23, 2022

I am pretty satisfied with the things you thought me..

By CHINTA S B V

Oct 5, 2021

please verify my account it says grade was overridden!

By BUSAM V B

Sep 23, 2021

Excellent explanation and very good interactive parts.

By Robert E C C

Jul 26, 2021

Very useful and interactive online training. Thank you

By Muhammad S Y

May 23, 2021

I learned things that I did not expect I did not know

