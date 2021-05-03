SI
Dec 19, 2021
its a very use full for me to learn and develop my knowledge i am happy with the all parts of this course videos and reading all the things in proper way its nice and wonderful
MB
Oct 14, 2021
It is really very useful course every Gmail user should go through this and experience the ease and efficiency in work. Thanks Google Cloud Training Team.
By John B•
May 3, 2021
A great introduction for Gmail functionalities, and even some gems of new functionalities in there for more experienced Gmail users.
By Aleem Q•
Oct 24, 2021
A perfect course for new and also old Gmail users. There are many options you may have never heard of and used before. I wish everyone all the best.
By Amirah M•
Apr 25, 2021
The video lectures, activities and quizzes were all clear and easy to follow. I have learned so much about Gmail in this course. Highly recommended.
By Hanna D•
Jun 7, 2021
Very comprehensive, as a daily Gmail user I have learnt many new features and it will make the emails management much easier.
By SWIFT G L•
May 2, 2021
thanks so much to coursera ,Gmail, the lectures and everyone who helped in making my Gmail knowledge optimization tool usage possible, I really really appreciate the opportunity and say thank you thank you thank you.
By Nisha N•
Jul 10, 2021
It was informative and great. The notes should be able to be downloaded so that we can continually use them as references.
By SnappŁ•
Jun 25, 2021
The course was overall helpful and simple to understand, I quite enjoyed it and discovered a few things I didn't know.
By Wadduwage D S D W•
May 4, 2021
I am delighted with this course. I have learned many things from this course. Also, it helps me to improve my skills.
By Avinash S•
Apr 28, 2021
Its perfect course I am looking for
By Saba I•
Dec 20, 2021
By Mangesh B•
Oct 14, 2021
By Lisa C•
Jan 25, 2022
Great class, super helpful, great training in how to use the little things that you never really take the time figure out in gmail
By Charles G•
Oct 26, 2021
Well done! Google and Coursera are world-class organizations so I would expect nothing less than excellent classes.
By Grant B•
Jan 11, 2022
I actually learned a lot about gmail that I didnt know – I have used gmail daily for the past 4 years...
By Franklin U•
Oct 18, 2021
This course was totally helpful in completely understandding the full functionality of gmail by google
By Watus E S•
Aug 7, 2021
Learned new things I never knew its in Gmail all this time, thank you for the knowledge learned!
By Shah Z K•
Apr 6, 2022
That was best experience with the course. The content was easy to understand for me.
By Kristopher C•
Apr 14, 2022
I did learn a few things I didn't know from my trials and errors methodology. lol
By Muhammad A Y•
May 7, 2022
excellent course and way of teaching thanks a lot Coursera and Google
By MD S I•
Oct 4, 2021
To take the best advantage of Gmail, one must do the course!
By DURSHETTI S H•
Jan 23, 2022
I am pretty satisfied with the things you thought me..
By CHINTA S B V•
Oct 5, 2021
By BUSAM V B•
Sep 23, 2021
Excellent explanation and very good interactive parts.
By Robert E C C•
Jul 26, 2021
Very useful and interactive online training. Thank you
By Muhammad S Y•
May 23, 2021
I learned things that I did not expect I did not know