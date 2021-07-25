This course covers some of the first steps in the development of data visualizations using spreadsheets and dashboards. Begin the process of telling a story with your data by creating the many types of charts that are available in spreadsheets like Excel. Explore the different tools of a spreadsheet, such as the important pivot function and the ability to create dashboards and learn how each one has its own unique property to transform your data. Continue to gain valuable experience by becoming familiar with the popular analytics tool - IBM Cognos Analytics - to create interactive dashboards.
Basic familiarity with using spreadsheet software like Excel.
Create basic charts and pivot charts in Excel.
Explain the important role charts play in telling a data-driven story.
Construct advanced charts and visualizations.
Build dashboards using Excel and Cognos Analytics.
- Microsoft Excel
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- IBM Cognos Analytics
- Dashboard
IBM
IBM is the global leader in business transformation through an open hybrid cloud platform and AI, serving clients in more than 170 countries around the world. Today 47 of the Fortune 50 Companies rely on the IBM Cloud to run their business, and IBM Watson enterprise AI is hard at work in more than 30,000 engagements. IBM is also one of the world’s most vital corporate research organizations, with 28 consecutive years of patent leadership. Above all, guided by principles for trust and transparency and support for a more inclusive society, IBM is committed to being a responsible technology innovator and a force for good in the world.
Visualizing Data Using Spreadsheets
In this module, you will be introduced to the basics of charts and the Excel functions that are used to create basic charts and pivot chart visualizations. By learning how to manipulate these features and creating visualizations, you will begin to understand the important role charts play in telling a data-driven story.
Creating Visualizations and Dashboards with Spreadsheets
In this module, you will learn about creating advanced charts and visualizations and learn about the basics of dashboarding and how to create a simple dashboard using a spreadsheet.
Creating Visualizations and Dashboards with Cognos Analytics
In this module, you will be introduced to another dashboarding solution called Cognos Analytics. After registering with Cognos Analytics, you will then explore the platform capabilities by creating visualizations, building a simple dashboard, and discovering its advanced features.
Final Project
Congratulations! You have now completed the modules for this course. In this module, you will complete the final assignment that will be graded by your peers. In the first part of the final assignment, you will use provided sample data to create some visualizations using Excel for the web. In the second part of the final assignment, you will create some visualizations and add them to a dashboard using Cognos Analytics.
Key elements of software used were explained well. IBM cognos software has been updated since this was written however and there have been some minor relevant changes.
Excellent! I had never worked with a cloud Business Analytics tool. It was a great experience and thanks for the opportunity offered by Coursera and IBM.
The course was great. The tutors did excellent job and the course materials were self explanatory. I am indeed happy to be a party to the process. Thanks guys.
i was impressed by cognos and in general the way you get into things with this course. i really like the approach methodology. final assignment was very interesting also.
