Beginner Level

Basic familiarity with using spreadsheet software like Excel.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Create basic charts and pivot charts in Excel.

  • Explain the important role charts play in telling a data-driven story. 

  • Construct advanced charts and visualizations.

  • Build dashboards using Excel and Cognos Analytics.

Skills you will gain

  • Microsoft Excel
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • IBM Cognos Analytics
  • Dashboard
IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Visualizing Data Using Spreadsheets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Creating Visualizations and Dashboards with Spreadsheets

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Creating Visualizations and Dashboards with Cognos Analytics

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Final Project

2 hours to complete
2 readings

