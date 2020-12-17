Chevron Left
This course covers some of the first steps in the development of data visualizations using spreadsheets and dashboards. Begin the process of telling a story with your data by creating the many types of charts that are available in spreadsheets like Excel. Explore the different tools of a spreadsheet, such as the important pivot function and the ability to create dashboards and learn how each one has its own unique property to transform your data. Continue to gain valuable experience by becoming familiar with the popular analytics tool - IBM Cognos Analytics - to create interactive dashboards. By completing this course, you will have a basic understanding of using spreadsheets as a data visualization tool. You will gain the ability to effectively create data visualizations, such as charts or graphs, and will begin to see how they play a key role in communicating your data analysis findings. All of this can be accomplished by learning the basics of data analysis with Excel and IBM Cognos Analytics, without having to write any code. By the end of this course you will be able to describe common dashboarding tools used by a data analyst, design and create a dashboard in a cloud platform, and begin to elevate your confidence level in creating intermediate level data visualizations. Throughout this course you will encounter numerous hands-on labs and a final project. With each lab, gain hands-on experience with creating basic and advanced charts, then continue through the course and begin creating dashboards with spreadsheets and IBM Cognos Analytics. You will then end this course by creating a set of data visualizations with IBM Cognos Analytics and creating an interactive dashboard that can be shared with peers, professional communities or prospective employers. This course does not require any prior data analysis, or computer science experience. All you need to get started is basic computer literacy, high school level math, access to a modern web browser such as Chrome or Firefox, the ability to create a Microsoft account to access Excel for the Web, and a basic understanding of Excel spreadsheets....

AO

Apr 9, 2021

As an aspiring data analyst, this course gave me more information about what I am currently doing and after finishing this course I have learned a lot and gave me more interest to learn more.

BF

Jan 20, 2022

Familiarity with the powerful Cognus program was very good. If you continue this course, good things will surely happen to you. This was the third course I took and it was really great

By Olivia K

Dec 17, 2020

There was not enough, by far, information on teaching you even the basics on using Cognos. Out of the four weeks for this course, with the fourth week being your final exam, only week three is dedicated to Cognos, and I had a LOT of questions that weren't answered. This should be re-named "Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Introduction to Cognos".

By William L

Jan 14, 2021

Many basic functions not taught, many terms not taught but referred too in hands on models, hands on models were missing key steps to complete, student must complete many steps not shown and it becomes very time consuming, this classes should be reviewed and updated

By Bongurala G

Nov 8, 2020

The design of the course is very interactive and a person without any knowledge can understand and execute the program effectively. One of the best course, it improved my understanding about data analytics to take further.

By Mary A P

Nov 7, 2020

I think I accomplished the most with this course. It was very cleanly accelerated but left enough open to explore more capabilities. I really love Cognos.

By Belinda B

Oct 30, 2020

Great course! Looking forward to working with IBM Cognos analytics more in the real world!

By Tarek J

Dec 5, 2020

I find it very useful. it expands my knowledge of Data Visualization. Also, I become more familiar with IBM programs.

Thanks, Coursera and IBM.

By Hichem D

Nov 9, 2020

I'm glad that i improved my visualization skills with Excel and also being introduced to a powerful tool like IBM Cogno Analytics.

By Hans A E

Nov 11, 2020

Very good hand on the topic with practical applications. I am really feeling equipped for more of this king of learning...

By Pamela F

Dec 29, 2020

The class was easy to follow along to and the content as well as the labs provided a lot of information and a great overview of how to create visualizations, the types of visualizations available, and dashboarding in Excel and Cognos Analytics.

By Karel G

Dec 29, 2020

Although the excel section was a bit on the basic side, the Cognos dashboarding functionalities were truly an eye-opening experience for me. Produces the type of dashboards that gets your C-suite pants wet.

By Elsa H

Jun 11, 2021

I have learned some advanced methods of Excel from this course. It helps me feel more confident when I am using Microsoft Excel or Google documents.

By Bin L

Dec 20, 2020

The course is good. However, I met some reviewers that is malicious. So hope the course designer to take some measures to avoid this issue.

By Sahil V D

Jan 11, 2021

I got so many things to learn from this course. How the data can be visualized using IBM COGNOS just by simply loading .csv or excel file.

By Claudio L d P

Feb 27, 2021

I loved every aspect of this course. It taught me a lot about data analysis and cognos, and I am willing to know more.

By Samuel K N

Jan 14, 2021

great intro to visualisation, though I think it could do with more homework to get more juice out of the course.

By Giuseppe P

Dec 6, 2020

I found this course very useful, it have been able to give performing knowledge in Excel and Cognos.

By Peck M

Mar 1, 2021

Strongly recommend to take this course and other courses for this Data Analytics Specialization!!!

By Monique V

Feb 12, 2021

Labs & HW are really good practice for maximizing use of the features in excel and Cognos

By Fares A D D

Nov 4, 2020

Thank you, it was really helpful in terms of informativeness and particle exercises.

By Richard M

Feb 6, 2021

This course was the best so far. I learned so much about Cognos and Dashboards.

By Reinaldo G

Jan 2, 2021

Thank you for the exciting course which now I could implement this in my work!

By Aije E

Oct 30, 2020

It was a great introduction to data visualizations. I enjoyed the course!

By Glen D B

Mar 16, 2021

Loved the hands-on labs, which helped lock in the videos.

By Binod R

Nov 4, 2020

Learning about IBM data analytics Cognos was very helpful

By Jannell M

Jun 8, 2021

Documents should be updated when the system updates. Also, more learning around creating Visulaizations such as Treemaps and Heat Maps

