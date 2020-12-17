AO
Apr 9, 2021
As an aspiring data analyst, this course gave me more information about what I am currently doing and after finishing this course I have learned a lot and gave me more interest to learn more.
BF
Jan 20, 2022
Familiarity with the powerful Cognus program was very good. If you continue this course, good things will surely happen to you. This was the third course I took and it was really great
By Olivia K•
Dec 17, 2020
There was not enough, by far, information on teaching you even the basics on using Cognos. Out of the four weeks for this course, with the fourth week being your final exam, only week three is dedicated to Cognos, and I had a LOT of questions that weren't answered. This should be re-named "Data Visualization and Dashboards with Excel and Introduction to Cognos".
By William L•
Jan 14, 2021
Many basic functions not taught, many terms not taught but referred too in hands on models, hands on models were missing key steps to complete, student must complete many steps not shown and it becomes very time consuming, this classes should be reviewed and updated
By Bongurala G•
Nov 8, 2020
The design of the course is very interactive and a person without any knowledge can understand and execute the program effectively. One of the best course, it improved my understanding about data analytics to take further.
By Mary A P•
Nov 7, 2020
I think I accomplished the most with this course. It was very cleanly accelerated but left enough open to explore more capabilities. I really love Cognos.
By Belinda B•
Oct 30, 2020
Great course! Looking forward to working with IBM Cognos analytics more in the real world!
By Tarek J•
Dec 5, 2020
I find it very useful. it expands my knowledge of Data Visualization. Also, I become more familiar with IBM programs.
Thanks, Coursera and IBM.
By Hichem D•
Nov 9, 2020
I'm glad that i improved my visualization skills with Excel and also being introduced to a powerful tool like IBM Cogno Analytics.
By Hans A E•
Nov 11, 2020
Very good hand on the topic with practical applications. I am really feeling equipped for more of this king of learning...
By Pamela F•
Dec 29, 2020
The class was easy to follow along to and the content as well as the labs provided a lot of information and a great overview of how to create visualizations, the types of visualizations available, and dashboarding in Excel and Cognos Analytics.
By Karel G•
Dec 29, 2020
Although the excel section was a bit on the basic side, the Cognos dashboarding functionalities were truly an eye-opening experience for me. Produces the type of dashboards that gets your C-suite pants wet.
By Elsa H•
Jun 11, 2021
I have learned some advanced methods of Excel from this course. It helps me feel more confident when I am using Microsoft Excel or Google documents.
By Bin L•
Dec 20, 2020
The course is good. However, I met some reviewers that is malicious. So hope the course designer to take some measures to avoid this issue.
By Sahil V D•
Jan 11, 2021
I got so many things to learn from this course. How the data can be visualized using IBM COGNOS just by simply loading .csv or excel file.
By Claudio L d P•
Feb 27, 2021
I loved every aspect of this course. It taught me a lot about data analysis and cognos, and I am willing to know more.
By Samuel K N•
Jan 14, 2021
great intro to visualisation, though I think it could do with more homework to get more juice out of the course.
By Giuseppe P•
Dec 6, 2020
I found this course very useful, it have been able to give performing knowledge in Excel and Cognos.
By Peck M•
Mar 1, 2021
Strongly recommend to take this course and other courses for this Data Analytics Specialization!!!
By Monique V•
Feb 12, 2021
Labs & HW are really good practice for maximizing use of the features in excel and Cognos
By Fares A D D•
Nov 4, 2020
Thank you, it was really helpful in terms of informativeness and particle exercises.
By Richard M•
Feb 6, 2021
This course was the best so far. I learned so much about Cognos and Dashboards.
By Reinaldo G•
Jan 2, 2021
Thank you for the exciting course which now I could implement this in my work!
By Aije E•
Oct 30, 2020
It was a great introduction to data visualizations. I enjoyed the course!
By Glen D B•
Mar 16, 2021
Loved the hands-on labs, which helped lock in the videos.
By Binod R•
Nov 4, 2020
Learning about IBM data analytics Cognos was very helpful
By Jannell M•
Jun 8, 2021
Documents should be updated when the system updates. Also, more learning around creating Visulaizations such as Treemaps and Heat Maps