Introduction to Technical Writing
Introduction to Technical Writing

Taught in English

5,236 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Instructor: Board Infinity

3.7

(44 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Dive deep into the nuances of technical writing, understanding its history, significance, and distinctions from other writing forms.

  • Master the art of designing technical documents, leveraging essential writing tools, and collaborating effectively with platforms like GitHub.

  • Craft diverse technical documents, from user manuals to API docs, while maintaining the highest ethical standards and ensuring accessibility.

  • Navigate career growth in technical writing by building a robust portfolio, networking effectively, and adapting to emerging technologies.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

11 quizzes, 1 assignment

There are 4 modules in this course

Fundamentals of Technical Writing! This module introduces the essential elements of technical writing and the comprehensive process involved in creating effective technical documents. In Lesson 1, we explore the historical evolution of technical writing, its distinctions from other writing types, and the characteristics of impactful technical documents, including SEO considerations. Understanding your audience and tailoring content to their needs is emphasized. Moving on to Lesson 2, we guide you through the entire technical writing process. This includes planning and researching, drafting, revising, and rewriting, as well as proofreading, finalizing, and publishing your document. We stress the importance of continuous feedback and updates, recognizing the iterative nature of technical writing. By the end of this module, you will have the fundamental knowledge and skills to excel in the dynamic field of technical writing.

What's included

12 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 assignment1 discussion prompt

Design Principles and Essential Writing Tools explores the art of effective design and layout for technical documents, covering typography, color, charts, graphs, and navigation aids. You will learn to create visually appealing and well-organized content. Additionally, this module introduces crucial writing tools and software, including word processors, collaboration platforms like GitHub, graphics and multimedia tools like Photoshop and Illustrator, and Content Management Systems (CMS). By the end of this module, you will be equipped with the skills to craft engaging technical documents, efficiently collaborate with team members, and utilize essential writing tools for a successful career as a technical writer.

What's included

10 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Diverse Technical Document Types and Ethical Practices, we explore a wide range of technical documents, including user manuals, technical proposals, online help systems, and API documentation. Each video lesson provides valuable insights into crafting these documents effectively with the best practices in mind. Moreover, this module delves into the ethical responsibilities of technical writers, emphasizing the importance of upholding ethical standards, creating accessible documents for all users, embracing cultural and linguistic diversity, and understanding the fundamentals of localization and translation. By the end of this module, learners will be well-equipped to produce impactful technical content while maintaining a commitment to inclusivity, ethics, and global awareness.

What's included

10 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Advanced Topics and Career Advancement in our Technical Writing course. This module pushes the boundaries of traditional technical writing, guiding you through advanced documentation for complex systems, integrating multimedia and interactive elements, writing for emerging technologies like VR and AR, and examining innovative case studies. In Lesson 2, you'll learn how to build a robust technical writing portfolio showcasing your subject matter expertise, explore the digital versus physical portfolio debate, master networking within the technical writing community, and embrace continuous learning for professional growth. Prepare to enhance your technical writing prowess, embrace innovation, and establish a strong foothold in this dynamic field, equipping yourself for a successful and rewarding career journey.

What's included

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Instructor ratings
3.8 (20 ratings)
60 Courses70,287 learners

Offered by

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 44

3.7

44 reviews

  • 5 stars

    39.13%

  • 4 stars

    19.56%

  • 3 stars

    17.39%

  • 2 stars

    19.56%

  • 1 star

    4.34%

FP
5

Reviewed on Feb 2, 2024

JA
5

Reviewed on Apr 9, 2024

JH
5

Reviewed on Feb 9, 2024

