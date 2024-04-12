DeepLearning.AI
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers
ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers

Andrew Ng
Isa Fulford

Instructors: Andrew Ng

What you'll learn

  • Understand the core concepts and be able to describe how LLMs work

  • Understand and build intuition around best practices for prompt engineering

  • Use LLM APIs, and understand how they can can be used in applications for a variety of tasks.

Skills you'll practice

Details to know

About this project

Instructors

Andrew Ng

Top Instructor

DeepLearning.AI
Isa Fulford
DeepLearning.AI
Offered by

DeepLearning.AI

How you'll learn

  • Hands-on, project-based learning

    Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.

  • No downloads or installation required

    Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.

  • Available only on desktop

    This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.

