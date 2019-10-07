Chevron Left
Back to Global Strategy II: Doing Business in The Global Economy

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Global Strategy II: Doing Business in The Global Economy by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

4.9
stars
136 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

This course explores the ways firms overcome challenges when operating globally – a process characterized for its complexity and uncertainty. Corporations trying to succeed in the global economy need to develop different types of strategies depending on where they are conducting business or industry they are in. You will be able to: • -Determine the best strategy to follow when expanding globally • -Analyze the advantages and disadvantages of those strategies • -Develop appropriate responses to external pressures. This course is part of Gies College of Business’ suite of online programs, including the iMBA and iMSM. Learn more about admission into these programs and explore how your Coursera work can be leveraged if accepted into a degree program at https://degrees.giesbusiness.illinois.edu/idegrees/....

Top reviews

MK

Sep 28, 2019

You can see Professor Marcelo's passion in his videos. These courses offered a balanced view of globalization and the frameworks/strategies that are critical for global expansion.

ER

Feb 19, 2019

I was a very informative, interactive and fantastic course that would give you a very good insight into doing business in this ever changing global business environment.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 26 Reviews for Global Strategy II: Doing Business in The Global Economy

By Tasha F

Oct 7, 2019

This is a great class! I learned so much from Professor Bucheli and I loved how he pushed and challenged students to think and support their understanding. I learned about trade, CAGE analysis, and the OLI and triple A frameworks. It's really useful for learning about global business and the nuances companies have to keep in mind before becoming a multinational. Thank you again, Professor Bucheli!!!

By May S L

Oct 2, 2019

I learned a lot from this class and have enjoyed it too. The videos, business cases reviewed, team collaboration, class participation, and assignments were all very substantial. Prof Bucheli's lecture and course outline are rich in content. Time did not matter attending the live session for the amount of learning a student gets.

By Pierre L

Jul 5, 2017

Excellent course, fascinating content. I have worked abroad for 7 years in various countries. This course provided me with practical tools and concepts that already makes me think differently about international strategy. I would recommend this course to anyone.

By Shahid N

Oct 8, 2019

Excellent work by the professor. Great learning through storytelling and self-research. I really enjoyed learning about all the tools and frameworks that make an organization take a pragmatic approach while deciding to go or not go global.

By Muhammad S K

Sep 29, 2019

You can see Professor Marcelo's passion in his videos. These courses offered a balanced view of globalization and the frameworks/strategies that are critical for global expansion.

By Elka R

Feb 20, 2019

I was a very informative, interactive and fantastic course that would give you a very good insight into doing business in this ever changing global business environment.

By Nicolas N

Jun 8, 2020

Very interesting course on how a company might be affected by a country's political background and how to approach internationalization.

By Sourav B

Apr 2, 2020

Very well designed course. Which clear the concept about the topic very easily. Also Prof. M Bucheli has explained it very well.

By Thokozane N

May 1, 2020

it was a worthwhile course and I learnt a lot and my insight into the global economy and how it works have been amplified.

By FEDERICO C

Dec 24, 2020

Very interesting course. Easily to follow and to understand basic rules to make business in the Global Economy.

By Keith K D

Sep 26, 2018

The course was concise but included all the information required to get a full understanding of the subject

By Doug R

Oct 2, 2019

Extremely well designed course. Great expansion on topics to gain understanding of globalization.

By Jon T

Sep 26, 2020

Great course! I learned so much about Global Strategy that I know I can use in the future!

By Nilay D

Oct 7, 2020

A must do course for students or professionals interested or practicing global business.

By Fernando T

Oct 9, 2018

Loved the course and the class format. Great videos and easy to follow.

By Eniolorunfe J A

Sep 6, 2019

This is very informative and educative. I'm glad I took this course.

By Nay Z S M

Mar 16, 2020

Well-comprehensive course with well-prepared contents .

By Vikrant B

Sep 28, 2020

Excellent course with very simple way of teaching.

By Helen F

Oct 3, 2020

Great content!

By Nur F I B A

Nov 10, 2020

Great input !

By Natalia M G A

Oct 8, 2019

Great coruse!

By Nayara S

Jan 20, 2021

Otimo curso

By Dr. M A

Oct 8, 2018

Excellent!!

By Arpita M

Mar 14, 2021

Good Info

By Parsi N

May 25, 2020

Great

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder