AD
Jun 7, 2020
The course is very good and the instructor has explained things nicely. Only the second specialisation of trade and immigration could have been more rigorous. A big thanks for the instructor.
JG
Aug 2, 2021
Professor Gayle Allard is the best! She makes complex economic concepts. theories, and even computations easy to understand. This is the best specialization in coursera.
By Rebecca W•
Oct 28, 2018
I have really enjoyed these courses. The topic is so relevant to the news of the day. We need to make the time to understand what is going on so as not to be taken in by "fear mongering" or flashy headlines which only give part of the story.
By SHUBHAM S S•
May 11, 2020
It is a good ,informative and detailed course.Very helpful to those interested in Economies of countries
By Faisal B K V•
Jun 16, 2020
It helped me a lot to understand different economies of the world.
Thanks a lot.
By Soraia M•
Oct 15, 2020
Having taken this Specialization program expanded my horizons in regard to economics. This field has always been a weak point but this course helped me to understand how policies have been applied t not only during crisis periods but also during surplus. Thank you so much Professor for your amazing skills. I appreciate that your speech is absolutely friendly and has a great approach.
By Кулиева Т•
Sep 6, 2020
Gayle Allard is my top favourite lecturer so far. It was a great pleasure to attend all three courses in this Specialisation. This is the kind of knowledge and skills one won't find in books and even many universities. So, 5 stars from me, 10/10 points and 100% recommended. I'll stay tuned for the forthcoming online courses from IE Business School. Thank you all again!
By PALASHY M•
Sep 17, 2020
Phenomenal course. Gayle allard was a magnificent teacher. She was more like a guide. The way she broke complicated issues in basic supply demand equations and explained them, really good job. I was amazed by her skills.
By Aditya D•
Jun 8, 2020
By Paul O F•
Jun 29, 2021
Great course. Practical and easy to follow for non-economist. The instructor is great, the material is great, the lengths are perfect. Totally recommend the three courses.
By June V M G•
Aug 3, 2021
By Joshua A•
Mar 16, 2021
thank you Prof. Gayle Allard for your insightful knowledge and expertise......I have learnt a lot from this course......
By AMBIKA R N•
Jul 24, 2020
Excellent Learning experience
Highly knowledgable and resourceful instructor
Good palnning of the course
Tricky Assignments
By Sandile M•
May 13, 2021
Excellent course delivery and content. Worth every minute, especially during these confusing COVID-19 times.
By Fahim A R•
Oct 26, 2020
A very simple course with great practical applications! Just what we need!
By Utsari G B•
Aug 27, 2020
Gayle Allard is the best! so delighted to have taken this course :)
By YOUNGGWAN K•
Feb 24, 2022
Great lectures to understand economy with country scale.
By Nicolás T•
Aug 26, 2020
De los mejores MOOC que he completado. Felicidades
By NANDINI P•
Oct 1, 2020
i learned many things from Coursera
By Vaishnavi S•
Oct 9, 2020
Wonderful effort!
By Douglas W•
Apr 25, 2020
Very informative.
By Emin A•
May 4, 2020
Good course!
By CESAR S P O•
Nov 17, 2020
Excellent
By MBAUKWU P C M•
Jun 26, 2021
good
By fatimah s a•
Oct 2, 2020
...
By Francis K•
Sep 15, 2020
Well taught to the extent that even a person without an economic like me could understand the economics around me and the globe. Thank you
By Purva B•
Oct 1, 2020
Very Nice