Learner Reviews & Feedback for Business Opportunities and Risks in a Globalized Economy by IE Business School

4.8
stars
137 ratings
26 reviews

About the Course

This is the last of the three courses part of the Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability Specialization.¨Business Opportunities and Risks in a Globalized World¨ is the the 3rd and final course of the ¨Globalization, Economic Growth and Stability¨ Specialization taught by IE Business School's Professor Gayle Allard. This course is designed to help an investor, businessperson or economist approach macroeconomic, institutional and international data and derive information from the indicators that point to the types of opportunities and risks that they present. Students will gain practice by handling the data of some of the largest economies in the world –the United States, Japan, the European Union, China and India—and “reading the story” of their economies from their data, yielding surprisingly profound conclusions about their present and future. The course is the third in a series for the specialization but it is also a stand-alone course for anyone who wants practice in practical macroeconomics. This course includes 4 modules, each one deep-diving into the macroeconomic circumstances that have been brought up in the recent history of four key regions: the USA, Japan, Europe, and China and India. Students will analyze the ways in which international economies relate with one another, the benefits of trade and migration and economic development and how it occurs, among other themes. Professor Allard takes overarching macroeconomic theory and turns it into a practical tool for those interested in the opportunities and risks of investment and doing business in each of the four regions covered....

Top reviews

AD

Jun 7, 2020

The course is very good and the instructor has explained things nicely. Only the second specialisation of trade and immigration could have been more rigorous. A big thanks for the instructor.

JG

Aug 2, 2021

Professor Gayle Allard is the best! She makes complex economic concepts. theories, and even computations easy to understand. This is the best specialization in coursera.

By Rebecca W

Oct 28, 2018

I have really enjoyed these courses. The topic is so relevant to the news of the day. We need to make the time to understand what is going on so as not to be taken in by "fear mongering" or flashy headlines which only give part of the story.

By SHUBHAM S S

May 11, 2020

It is a good ,informative and detailed course.Very helpful to those interested in Economies of countries

By Faisal B K V

Jun 16, 2020

It helped me a lot to understand different economies of the world.

Thanks a lot.

By Soraia M

Oct 15, 2020

Having taken this Specialization program expanded my horizons in regard to economics. This field has always been a weak point but this course helped me to understand how policies have been applied t not only during crisis periods but also during surplus. Thank you so much Professor for your amazing skills. I appreciate that your speech is absolutely friendly and has a great approach.

By Кулиева Т

Sep 6, 2020

Gayle Allard is my top favourite lecturer so far. It was a great pleasure to attend all three courses in this Specialisation. This is the kind of knowledge and skills one won't find in books and even many universities. So, 5 stars from me, 10/10 points and 100% recommended. I'll stay tuned for the forthcoming online courses from IE Business School. Thank you all again!

By PALASHY M

Sep 17, 2020

Phenomenal course. Gayle allard was a magnificent teacher. She was more like a guide. The way she broke complicated issues in basic supply demand equations and explained them, really good job. I was amazed by her skills.

By Aditya D

Jun 8, 2020

The course is very good and the instructor has explained things nicely. Only the second specialisation of trade and immigration could have been more rigorous. A big thanks for the instructor.

By Paul O F

Jun 29, 2021

G​reat course. Practical and easy to follow for non-economist. The instructor is great, the material is great, the lengths are perfect. Totally recommend the three courses.

By June V M G

Aug 3, 2021

Professor Gayle Allard is the best! She makes complex economic concepts. theories, and even computations easy to understand. This is the best specialization in coursera.

By Joshua A

Mar 16, 2021

thank you Prof. Gayle Allard for your insightful knowledge and expertise......I have learnt a lot from this course......

By AMBIKA R N

Jul 24, 2020

Excellent Learning experience

Highly knowledgable and resourceful instructor

Good palnning of the course

Tricky Assignments

By Sandile M

May 13, 2021

Excellent course delivery and content. Worth every minute, especially during these confusing COVID-19 times.

By Fahim A R

Oct 26, 2020

A very simple course with great practical applications! Just what we need!

By Utsari G B

Aug 27, 2020

Gayle Allard is the best! so delighted to have taken this course :)

By YOUNGGWAN K

Feb 24, 2022

Great lectures to understand economy with country scale.

By Nicolás T

Aug 26, 2020

De los mejores MOOC que he completado. Felicidades

By NANDINI P

Oct 1, 2020

i learned many things from Coursera

By Vaishnavi S

Oct 9, 2020

Wonderful effort!

By Douglas W

Apr 25, 2020

Very informative.

By Emin A

May 4, 2020

Good course!

By CESAR S P O

Nov 17, 2020

Excellent

By MBAUKWU P C M

Jun 26, 2021

​good

By fatimah s a

Oct 2, 2020

...

By Francis K

Sep 15, 2020

Well taught to the extent that even a person without an economic like me could understand the economics around me and the globe. Thank you

By Purva B

Oct 1, 2020

Very Nice

