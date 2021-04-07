Chevron Left
This course gives participants a basic understanding of statistics as they apply in business situations. A fair share of students considering MBA programs come from backgrounds that do not include a large amount of training in mathematics and statistics. Often, students find themselves at a disadvantage when they apply for or enroll in MBA programs. This course will give you the tools to understand how these business statistics are calculated for navigating the built-in formulas that are included in Excel, but also how to apply these formulas in an range of business settings and situations....

AI

Apr 23, 2022

Dr. Smith explained everything so well. His teaching style made even complex concepts understandable very quickly with his ability to tie in real-world examples.

VT

Jan 8, 2022

Thanks Professor Smith a lot for your interesting course. I have learned a lot and will utilize this for my next year MBA study.

By sherma m

Apr 7, 2021

The material that was supposed to be downloadable was not. Therefore, you could not practice the excel sheets.

2. There were NO moderators every checking the forum for questions

3. There was no way to see why you got an answer wrong due to lack of feedback

4. Some questions on quiz were incorrect

5. When support is contacted, they say that they will forward the concerns to the moderators, but there is never a response or resolution to the issue.

Disappointed by my experience. But the lecturer did well in explaining

By Christian W

Dec 15, 2021

T​he course is fine in terms of providing a summary overview of the basic math concepts used in an MBA program, however labelling this as "GMAT prep" is somewhat misleading.

By Héctor C C

Jul 20, 2021

Great explanations, a little bit too basic for MBA purposes

By Apiphany I

Apr 24, 2022

Dr. Smith explained everything so well. His teaching style made even complex concepts understandable very quickly with his ability to tie in real-world examples.

By Vy T

Jan 9, 2022

Thanks Professor Smith a lot for your interesting course. I have learned a lot and will utilize this for my next year MBA study.

By Fuad A

Aug 19, 2021

I am very happy to have completed the course. Many thanks to Professor T. Smith, Emory University and Coursera!

By Pooja C M

May 1, 2021

I learnt a lot thank you

By Zephorah G

Jun 28, 2021

:)

By Stefan O

Feb 26, 2022

Tests that you can guess through endlessly, questions which are only hard because of how unclear the questions are, no feedback on the written assignments to check against, etc.

