AI
Apr 23, 2022
Dr. Smith explained everything so well. His teaching style made even complex concepts understandable very quickly with his ability to tie in real-world examples.
VT
Jan 8, 2022
Thanks Professor Smith a lot for your interesting course. I have learned a lot and will utilize this for my next year MBA study.
By sherma m•
Apr 7, 2021
The material that was supposed to be downloadable was not. Therefore, you could not practice the excel sheets.
2. There were NO moderators every checking the forum for questions
3. There was no way to see why you got an answer wrong due to lack of feedback
4. Some questions on quiz were incorrect
5. When support is contacted, they say that they will forward the concerns to the moderators, but there is never a response or resolution to the issue.
Disappointed by my experience. But the lecturer did well in explaining
By Christian W•
Dec 15, 2021
The course is fine in terms of providing a summary overview of the basic math concepts used in an MBA program, however labelling this as "GMAT prep" is somewhat misleading.
By Héctor C C•
Jul 20, 2021
Great explanations, a little bit too basic for MBA purposes
By Apiphany I•
Apr 24, 2022
Dr. Smith explained everything so well. His teaching style made even complex concepts understandable very quickly with his ability to tie in real-world examples.
By Vy T•
Jan 9, 2022
Thanks Professor Smith a lot for your interesting course. I have learned a lot and will utilize this for my next year MBA study.
By Fuad A•
Aug 19, 2021
I am very happy to have completed the course. Many thanks to Professor T. Smith, Emory University and Coursera!
By Pooja C M•
May 1, 2021
I learnt a lot thank you
By Zephorah G•
Jun 28, 2021
:)
By Stefan O•
Feb 26, 2022
Tests that you can guess through endlessly, questions which are only hard because of how unclear the questions are, no feedback on the written assignments to check against, etc.