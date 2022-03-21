What Is a Human Resources Manager? | Your Guide

A human resources (HR) manager is someone who oversees the administrative and organizational functions of a company or business. The manager usually heads the HR department, and they play an important role as a bridge between management and employees.
HR managers work in nearly every industry. As long as a company has employees, an HR manager is typically needed to oversee hiring, training, and the organization and development of the company culture.
As a human resources manager, you'll typically perform a wide range of tasks depending on the type of organization and industry you work for. Some of the most common human resources manager duties include:
Recruiting, interviewing, and hiring new staff
Supervising disputes and overseeing disciplinary procedures
Handling employee relations
Ensuring safety and health on the job
Managing employee benefit and compensation programs
The role of a human resources manager will largely depend on the size of the company. In some smaller companies, you may serve as an HR generalist, overseeing the entire scope of human resources. In other companies, there may be more than one HR manager in the human resources department, each with their own specialty.
In larger organizations with more specialized human resources management roles, the specialties will often be broken down into the following categories:
HR development: Conducts training sessions and onboarding for new and seasoned employees
Workforce planning and employment: Helps find new talent for the company
Employee relations: Helps negotiate union contracts, resolve grievances, and negotiate collective bargaining agreements and is responsible for employee involvement, engagement programs, and similar employee-related roles
Risk management: Conducts inspections, maintains accident records, develops health and safety programs, and works to ensure the well-being of all employees
Total rewards: Oversees employee compensation and benefits programs
Human resources management is a position that spans across industries, and jobs are plentiful. The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) predicts that HR management jobs will grow 9 percent from 2020 to 2030, which equals the average for all occupations.
The median annual salary for an HR manager in the United States in 2020 was $121,220, according to the BLS [1].
Human resources managers need to be highly motivated, organized, and ethical as well as possess good leadership skills. It's also important for these managers to have the right training and education to perform their duties effectively.
Getting the right education is the first step to becoming a human resources manager. A bachelor's degree is typically the minimum requirement for this job position, but some employers prefer candidates with a master's degree in human resource management or a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a concentration in HR.
Certifications can also help enhance your resume and validate that you have the skills necessary for the job. Some companies require certification Popular certifications include:
Professional in Human Resources (PHR) focuses on mastery of skills relating to the technical and operational functions of HR management.
Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP) is intended for HR managers who work in employee learning and performance.
Associate Professional in Talent Development (APTD) is designed for HR professionals who work in talent management.
Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) is meant for senior management or HR directors who want to take their skills and training to the next level.
Senior SHRM Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) prepares people to be leaders in HR management and focuses on employee performance and efficiency.
1. US Bureau of Labor Statistics. “Human Resources Managers, https://www.bls.gov/ooh/management/human-resources-managers.htm.” Accessed March 21, 2022.
