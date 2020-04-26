Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Innovation: What Does Success Look Like and How to Achieve It? by Imperial College London

4.7
stars
41 ratings
11 reviews

This course focuses on the factors involved in the adoption of innovation - features, organizations, country of origin, cognitive, normative and affective aspects, change agents. Using real-world health innovations, you'll assess what impacts their scaleability to new contexts, how organizational and human characteristics affect adoption, to what extent diffusion of an innovation is influenced by unconscious bias. You'll also delve into the process of adopting an innovation within a clinical setting and why it's so important to know who your 'change agents' are. As started in the second course of this specialisation, Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market, you'll revisit the skill of pitching, exploring why and how to adapt pitches depending on your audience. By the end of this course, you'll feel able to judge the success of innovation projects; analyse how organizational structure, culture and resources are key in adoption; make recommendations for adoption in relation to organizational contexts; demonstrate how cognitive, normative and affective aspects can influence perception regarding an innovation's attractiveness and scaleability; and apply persuasive techniques to connect to audiences involved in the process of innovation scaling and adoption....

By Sandra S B

Apr 26, 2020

The course in general is good. However, I am very upset as I have finished all parts of the specialization during the 7-day free trial except from the Peer-graded assignments, because there aren't any, so I won't be able to get my certificate during the free trial period.

I think that's very unfair, because I did everything that was in my hands to finish the specialization in 7 days and I will have to pay just because there aren't any assignments for me to review and my grade won't be available in this time.

By Cristina M T A

May 31, 2020

great content, however a lot of bots or people who don't really interact or write proper assignments and comments, it seems as if people are opening accounts just to help others reach ther peer marks. we never got to interact with the course directors and it takes forever for other students to mark our assignments. satisfied with the content but not with the logistics.

By Thadeo S

Apr 12, 2020

The class was helpful and gave insight into innovation

By Dhiyaneshwaran

Aug 3, 2020

Three kinds of better and cheaper. ... Patients, after all, other consumers: They want not only a good ... One reason for the limited of these agencies is that they typically focus on process .

innovation can make health care are likes Success

By Sam W P

Aug 17, 2020

The Course is Timely and Informative. This is both essential and sensitive that your life decisions in the future is anchored on this Course. Be Wise.

By VARSHA a

Jul 29, 2020

really good

By DR.B.SELVAMUTHUKRISHNAN

Oct 19, 2020

Good

By GOKUL P

Sep 7, 2020

Good

By DHIVYA M

Sep 6, 2020

good

By MATHIYARASU P

Aug 30, 2020

Nice

By Dr. S U

Aug 15, 2020

Good

