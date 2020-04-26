By Sandra S B•
Apr 26, 2020
The course in general is good. However, I am very upset as I have finished all parts of the specialization during the 7-day free trial except from the Peer-graded assignments, because there aren't any, so I won't be able to get my certificate during the free trial period.
I think that's very unfair, because I did everything that was in my hands to finish the specialization in 7 days and I will have to pay just because there aren't any assignments for me to review and my grade won't be available in this time.
By Cristina M T A•
May 31, 2020
great content, however a lot of bots or people who don't really interact or write proper assignments and comments, it seems as if people are opening accounts just to help others reach ther peer marks. we never got to interact with the course directors and it takes forever for other students to mark our assignments. satisfied with the content but not with the logistics.
By Thadeo S•
Apr 12, 2020
The class was helpful and gave insight into innovation
By Dhiyaneshwaran•
Aug 3, 2020
Three kinds of better and cheaper. ... Patients, after all, other consumers: They want not only a good ... One reason for the limited of these agencies is that they typically focus on process .
innovation can make health care are likes Success
By Sam W P•
Aug 17, 2020
The Course is Timely and Informative. This is both essential and sensitive that your life decisions in the future is anchored on this Course. Be Wise.
By VARSHA a•
Jul 29, 2020
really good
By DR.B.SELVAMUTHUKRISHNAN•
Oct 19, 2020
Good
By GOKUL P•
Sep 7, 2020
Good
By DHIVYA M•
Sep 6, 2020
good
By MATHIYARASU P•
Aug 30, 2020
Nice
By Dr. S U•
Aug 15, 2020
Good