Learner Reviews & Feedback for Healthcare Entrepreneurship: Taking Ideas to Market by Imperial College London

4.7
stars
37 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course delves into intellectual property (IP) with an introduction into the innovation landscape within the UK and how that compares with other settings. You'll focus on how intellectual property applies to frugal innovations, compulsory licensing, and when and how to apply for intellectual property. This course teaches you about how innovators can secure funding by exploring the types of funding available, the types of organisations involved, as well as the challenges that surround funding. A key part of this course is a focus on 'pitching' skills - what's involved in pitching well, what content should you include, how can you best deliver a pitch. You'll come away from this course with strong insight into the importance of protecting an innovation's intellectual property, able to identify IP processes and challenges, and able to confidently pitch an innovation....

By Sandra S B

May 2, 2020

Very interesting course. I really like the format of Imperial College courses. The length and content of videos is adequate and all content is meaningful. I think I have really learnt with this course and it has helped me to deepen in some thoughts and topics about Healthcare Innovation.

By VARSHA a

Jul 29, 2020

really useful course this course really improved my knowledge

By Rupal G

Jun 12, 2020

Nice course

By Naphatsorn D

Dec 31, 2021

This course was perfect. It contains a lot of knowledge. Professor's teaching style is perfect. The learning materials provided are excellent. This course was better than some other courses that had take, since in the reading section was concluded and provided in an easy to read version. Unlike several courses that only links are provided. However, since there are only few learners, the peer reviewed process for the assignment took quite a very long time. I had to reset my deadline to complete it.

By Paolo F R C

Jun 16, 2021

¡Un excelente curso!

By GORRE V C

Dec 3, 2021

EXCELLENT

By Valeria A V C

Aug 24, 2021

G​reat!

By DHIVYA M

Sep 6, 2020

great

By Odalys S B R S

May 22, 2022

good

By MBHARATH

Sep 8, 2020

Nice

By Ulrika K

Nov 24, 2021

Videos are clear and well structured, lots of interesting examples and guest speakers and it is clear a lot of effort has been put into making this course. However, it is more for people who are only just becoming familiar with innovation/the start-up world (i.e. for beginners) and some of the exercises could be more challenging.

By AMIT P J

Mar 12, 2022

N​ot Good

