In this course we will examine the changing role of the consumer in healthcare. Consumers are asking for more accountability in how healthcare is delivered and paid for. Healthcare professionals must make sure that they are delivering high quality, personalized care.
Northeastern University
Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world’s most far-reaching cooperative education program. The spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability.
Consumerism in Healthcare
Welcome to Healthcare Consumerism and Implication for Care Delivery. In this first week we will look at an overview of the evolving role of healthcare consumerism and the driving forces behind it.
Operational Challenges and Change Management
This week we will explore organizational change and how it relates to healthcare.
Financial & Payment Challenges of Healthcare Consumerism
This week we will consider financial and reimbursement models from a distinct consumerism context.
The Role of Analytics in Healthcare Consumerism
Welcome to the last week of the course. We'll wrap up our exploration of healthcare consumerism by looking at the role analytics plays in consumer decisions within healthcare.
Very good course with nice, comprehensible lectures and study material.
I enjoy this course too much. It's easy to understand the basic of healthcare model.
About the Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
This Specialization will provide learners with the knowledge and skills to recognize key shifts in the industry and to have an agile perspective on how these shifts might impact their organizations. Learners will be exposed to the key drivers in the global healthcare industry today so they might apply what they have learned to help their organizations.
