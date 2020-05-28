About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 14 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Consumerism in Healthcare

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 43 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Operational Challenges and Change Management

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 36 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Financial & Payment Challenges of Healthcare Consumerism

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

The Role of Analytics in Healthcare Consumerism

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

