In this course we will examine the changing role of the consumer in healthcare. Consumers are asking for more accountability in how healthcare is delivered and paid for. Healthcare professionals must make sure that they are delivering high quality, personalized care. Some of the topics we'll cover are: the healthcare ecosystem, new technologies in healthcare, the development of new payment models, change management in healthcare, data analytics. By the end of this course, you will be able to: 1. Explain the new role of consumers in healthcare delivery in order to respond to the demands in this changing industry 2. Identify the key players in the healthcare ecosystem 3. Describe how the healthcare system operates and its impact on consumer-driven healthcare. 4. Articulate the challenges facing consumers and providers in order to find potential solutions for these challenges....

By Madhukar K

Aug 2, 2019

Extremely well structured and great peer discussions. Interactions with healthcare professionals across the globe helped me in understanding the opportunities in the way health care is changing towards patient centricity and how the patient is transforming into a consumer. Thankful to great content and presentation by Prof. Russ Moran.

By Chayse P

Sep 24, 2019

While taking this course I was simultaneously reading a book about how healthcare became a big business and how consumers could 'take it back'. There was a lot of relevant crossover and this course made it much easier to understand important issues and changes that have, are, and will happen in the healthcare industry.

By PATRICK J S

Sep 2, 2020

Thank you, Russ Moran, Executive Adjunct Professor at Northeastern University, for doing a fabulous job focusing on the consumers' healthcare needs and how healthcare is too expensive in America. I enjoyed your presentations and student engagement exercises.

By Anukul C

Oct 7, 2020

I enjoy this course too much. It's easy to understand the basic of healthcare model.

By Vidya J

May 28, 2020

Very good course with nice, comprehensible lectures and study material.

By Lorena G M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent course, excellent proffesor.

By KAVITA K

Oct 6, 2021

Recommended.

By Kurt A

Feb 25, 2019

r

By Roya G

Dec 3, 2020

very good. enjoyed it and learned a great deal.

By Rutvik M

May 21, 2020

Yes, It's Well Structure program, I like it

By Pascal

Mar 22, 2019

Helpful but not very detailed.

By Laura H

Feb 20, 2022

It is a little outdated.

By Ali C

Mar 28, 2019

The course is only focused in US healthcare system and not anywhere around the world.

The way courses are structured (2-3 minutes of videos on multiple issues) makes it not so easy to get an eye on the big picture.

The peer-reviewed pieces are not necessarily adding value to the learning experience.

