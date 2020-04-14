About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the drivers and trends of healthcare spending from the perspective of various stakeholders.

  • Critically assess the impact of strategic and financial approaches that have been put in place by the ACA and the various modifications.

  • Evaluate how healthcare payment models currently work and the new direction that value-based payment is taking.

  • Identify how financial and non-financial metrics can be appropriately combined to improve a healthcare stakeholders’ value proposition.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Current Healthcare Spend and Trend

4 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 48 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

I Thought we were done with this: Insurance Markets

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Value-Based Payment Models

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Evolving Integrated Models: Putting It All Together

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 29 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

