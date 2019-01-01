Profile

Rina Vertes

Executive Professor, President at Marjos Business Consulting LLC

    Bio

    Rina Vertes, FSA, MAAA has almost 30 years of experience working with health insurance companies, providers, and other health care vendors. Until 2011, Rina was the Chief Actuary of BCBSMA, where she worked extensively on the implementation of and risk management response to MA health care reform. She was appointed to serve on the 2006 Special Commission to Study the Impact of the Merged Individual and Small Group Markets. She co-led the development and implementation of the Alternative Quality Contract, a provider payment model incorporating risk adjusted global payment and performance based incentives, considered a prototype for recent ACO models. Most recently, Rina was the CFO of Minuteman Health, the only member-governed health plan in MA, where she was part of the leadership team that successfully developed and launched the plans in MA and NH. Rina was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to serve on the Board of the Massachusetts Health Connector, the state based health insurance exchange. Currently, Rina is the President of Marjos Business Consulting, LLC. As a consultant, Rina provides actuarial and strategic expertise to clients so that they can manage risk and strategically respond to CMS and private sector payment reform initiatives including Bundled Payments, ACOs, and other value based relationships.

    Courses

    Future Healthcare Payment Models

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder