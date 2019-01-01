Rina Vertes, FSA, MAAA has almost 30 years of experience working with health insurance companies, providers, and other health care vendors. Until 2011, Rina was the Chief Actuary of BCBSMA, where she worked extensively on the implementation of and risk management response to MA health care reform. She was appointed to serve on the 2006 Special Commission to Study the Impact of the Merged Individual and Small Group Markets. She co-led the development and implementation of the Alternative Quality Contract, a provider payment model incorporating risk adjusted global payment and performance based incentives, considered a prototype for recent ACO models. Most recently, Rina was the CFO of Minuteman Health, the only member-governed health plan in MA, where she was part of the leadership team that successfully developed and launched the plans in MA and NH. Rina was appointed by Governor Charlie Baker to serve on the Board of the Massachusetts Health Connector, the state based health insurance exchange. Currently, Rina is the President of Marjos Business Consulting, LLC. As a consultant, Rina provides actuarial and strategic expertise to clients so that they can manage risk and strategically respond to CMS and private sector payment reform initiatives including Bundled Payments, ACOs, and other value based relationships.