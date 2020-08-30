About this Course

2,041 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No previous knowledge necessary

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • design alternative payment models
  • implementing
  • Evaluation
  • design value based payment models
  • Critical Thinking
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

No previous knowledge necessary

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to Alternative Payment Models

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
4 hours to complete

Why do we need payment reforms?

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

What is an Alternative Payment Model?

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 58 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How to implement Alternative Payment Models?

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

The role of behavioural economics within APMs

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POPULATION HEALTH: ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT MODELS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder