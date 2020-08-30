The way we currently pay our care providers lead to suboptimal outcomes and unnecessary spending. Consequently, we fail to maximize the value of our health care services. We need to change provider payment models in order to keep health care systems financial sustainability. Doing nothing is not an option. But the question is, how do we do it?
Population Health: Alternative Payment ModelsUniversiteit Leiden
About this Course
No previous knowledge necessary
Skills you will gain
- design alternative payment models
- implementing
- Evaluation
- design value based payment models
- Critical Thinking
No previous knowledge necessary
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Alternative Payment Models
Welcome to the course Alternative Payment models! You’re joining thousands of learners currently enrolled in the course. I'm excited to have you in class and look forward to your contributions to the learning community. To begin, I recommend taking a few minutes to explore the course site. Review the material we’ll cover each week, and preview the assignments you’ll need to complete to pass the course. Click Discussions to see forums where you can discuss the course material with fellow students taking the class. If you have questions about course content, please post them in the forums to get help from others in the course community. For technical problems with the Coursera platform, visit the Learner Help Center. Good luck as you get started, and I hope you enjoy the course!
Why do we need payment reforms?
Why do we need payment reforms? In this module you will learn why payment reforms are useful to increase value of health care services and what the conceptual considerations behind alternative payment models are in general. Moreover, we will back you up with some empirical evidence that providers do respond to changes in financial incentives; both in desired and undesired ways....
What is an Alternative Payment Model?
What is an Alternative Payment Model? In this module we take a closer look at the most prominent APMs; pay for performance, shared savings models, bundled payment and capitation. We will look at the incentives that are linked with each APM-type and the way by which they shift financial accountability.
How to implement Alternative Payment Models?
How to design and implement an APM? In this module you will learn about the roadmap for designing and implementing APMs. You will take a more indepth dive in the six steps of the roadmap. You will gain essential knowledge for designing and implementing APMs yourself!
The role of behavioural economics within APMs
APMs aim to change provider behaviour. Understanding human behaviour is therefore essential. In this module, you will learn about the universal lessons of behavioural economics relevant for designing and implementing APMs, like loss aversion, hyperbolic discounting and nudging. Good luck with your final week!
Reviews
- 5 stars72.72%
- 4 stars22.72%
- 3 stars4.54%
TOP REVIEWS FROM POPULATION HEALTH: ALTERNATIVE PAYMENT MODELS
Very well laid out course, this is extremely helpful in what im doing right now in designing an APM. Good theoretical framework on how to approach this problem.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.