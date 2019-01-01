Jeroen Struijs, PhD, is Associate Professor at Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), Department of Public Health and Primary Care, Campus the Hague. Dr. Struijs has extensive knowledge about the theoretical consideration, design, implementation and evaluation of alternative payment models, especially on bundled payments and shared savings models. His research covers a broad range of topics surrounding alternative payment models. He published many articles surrounding aspects of alternative payment models in top journals among which Health Affairs, New England Journal of Medicine, Harvard Business Review, Lancet Child & Adolescent Health and Health Services Research and also New England Journal Catalyst.