By zzzigz•
Aug 31, 2020
Very well laid out course, this is extremely helpful in what im doing right now in designing an APM. Good theoretical framework on how to approach this problem.
By simon O O•
Dec 3, 2019
Very interesting
By Olzhas•
May 23, 2021
Very interesting course but in really needs a proper introductory overview of the definitions that will be used throughout the course. Sometimes the explanations of the concepts follow the mentioning of the concepts earlier in other lectures.
By Tohaku•
Feb 13, 2021
A good course to be familiar with the new payment models. Behavioral economics brings a better understanding of the model designs.
By Oscar R•
Jun 16, 2020
Es concreto, muy acertado y aplicable