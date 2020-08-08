MN
Apr 12, 2022
Excellent instructor\n\nGave the course 5 stars, however one thing I would point out is that some articles are not available without paid subscriptions to the source newspapers.
SW
Dec 1, 2021
Good explanations & conversations. The first few sections were a bit simplistic but the later chapters were excellent. Glad I spent the time.
By PATRICK J S•
Aug 7, 2020
Great course that teaches future health payment models into a a concise package. Smaller sound bites effectively teach lessons as understandable and memorable chunks. Thank you, Rina, for articulating the need to follow the money, and follow it in regards to healthcare stakeholders.
By Jayanti b r•
Apr 18, 2020
Prof Rina Vertes is an extremely structured orator who delivers complicated concepts as lucidly possible. The models explained in this course were completely new to me, but Prof Vertes helped them come to life with her animated lectures and captivating real life examples. Thanks Prof!
By Mahima N•
Apr 13, 2022
By Sarah A W•
Dec 2, 2021
By Gustavo C R•
Apr 1, 2020
Curso prático de exemplos com bons textos de referências e apontam muito bem os desdobramentos financeiros
By Olajide O•
May 6, 2020
The energy the Professor brings into the course is amazing.
By Vidya J•
Jun 8, 2020
Nice course with great instructor
By KAVITA K•
Oct 6, 2021
Highly recommended!
By Mona A A•
Jun 8, 2020
GOOD
By Pranjul S•
Apr 15, 2020
Good course. Give basic understanding of various payment model in a very clear and engaging manner
By Anukul C•
Nov 3, 2020
It is a good course. you will get the idea of healthcare payment model.
By Igor C d M•
Sep 24, 2019
Delay on group corrections