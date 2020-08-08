Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Future Healthcare Payment Models by Northeastern University

4.6
stars
29 ratings
12 reviews

About the Course

This course will review the drivers of healthcare cost and solutions that have been proposed to address cost, quality and value of health care. Many point blame for high costs on payment models that pay healthcare providers for every service they provide to patients, essentially paying more for volume and service intensity. This is called a Fee for Service (FFS) payment model. Some solutions, arguably the more sustainable solutions, are the combined strategies of new payment models, care management, insurance plan designs, consumer engagement tools, and technology. Using that information we will explore various situations, showcasing coordinated care and payment strategies that can be implemented to improve patient health and the cost of delivery of healthcare services. By the end of this course, the learner should be able to: 1. Identify the drivers and trends of healthcare spending from the perspective of various stakeholders, including medical providers, insurers, government and private purchasers and payments 2. Critically assess the impact of strategic and financial approaches that have been put in place by the ACA and the various modifications. 3. Evaluate how healthcare payment models currently work and the new direction that value-based payment is taking. 4.Identify how financial and non-financial metrics can be appropriately combined to improve a healthcare stakeholders’ value proposition....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 12 of 12 Reviews for Future Healthcare Payment Models

By PATRICK J S

Aug 7, 2020

Great course that teaches future health payment models into a a concise package. Smaller sound bites effectively teach lessons as understandable and memorable chunks. Thank you, Rina, for articulating the need to follow the money, and follow it in regards to healthcare stakeholders.

By Jayanti b r

Apr 18, 2020

Prof Rina Vertes is an extremely structured orator who delivers complicated concepts as lucidly possible. The models explained in this course were completely new to me, but Prof Vertes helped them come to life with her animated lectures and captivating real life examples. Thanks Prof!

By Mahima N

Apr 13, 2022

Excellent instructor

Gave the course 5 stars, however one thing I would point out is that some articles are not available without paid subscriptions to the source newspapers.

By Sarah A W

Dec 2, 2021

Good explanations & conversations. The first few sections were a bit simplistic but the later chapters were excellent. Glad I spent the time.

By Gustavo C R

Apr 1, 2020

Curso prático de exemplos com bons textos de referências e apontam muito bem os desdobramentos financeiros

By Olajide O

May 6, 2020

The energy the Professor brings into the course is amazing.

By Vidya J

Jun 8, 2020

Nice course with great instructor

By KAVITA K

Oct 6, 2021

Highly recommended!

By Mona A A

Jun 8, 2020

GOOD

By Pranjul S

Apr 15, 2020

Good course. Give basic understanding of various payment model in a very clear and engaging manner

By Anukul C

Nov 3, 2020

It is a good course. you will get the idea of healthcare payment model.

By Igor C d M

Sep 24, 2019

Delay on group corrections

