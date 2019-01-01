Profile

Gary Young

Professor, Director, Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research

    Bio

    Gary Young serves as the Director of Northeastern University Center for Health Policy and Healthcare Research as well as Professor of Strategic Management and Healthcare Systems at Northeastern University’s D’Amore-McKim School of Business. Before joining Northeastern University, Dr. Young was chairman of the Department of Health Policy and Management at Boston University School of Public Health. He has also worked as a healthcare attorney and analyst within the federal government and for a national healthcare consulting firm. His research focuses on organizational, managerial, and legal issues associated with the delivery of healthcare services. Dr. Young’s published work has appeared in such journals as the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, Health Affairs, Medical Care, Journal of Health Politics, Policy and Law, Academy of Management Journal, and Journal of Health Economics. In 1998, he received from the Association of University Programs in Health Administration (AUPHA) the John D. Thompson Prize in Health Services Research. He is also a recipient of an Investigator Award in Health Policy Research from The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation for his work on the application of pay-for-performance to the US health care industry. In 2012, he was appointed by the US Secretary of the Treasury to the Internal Revenue Service’s Advisory Committee on Tax Exempt and Government Entities, one of several congressionally mandated committees that advise IRS officials on policy and procedural issues. He received a law degree and Ph.D. in Management from the State University of New York.

    Courses

    Evaluating the Quality of Healthcare Delivery

