In this course, you will have the opportunity to learn about the great progress that has been made in measuring and evaluating quality of care. We will discuss key concepts and methods. You will also learn about how to use websites for comparing the quality of healthcare providers. The course content is intended for a wide range of participants – for example, people who have a general interest in quality of care, consumers seeking information about how to choose a provider for themselves or family members, or leaders of business organizations who are responsible for employee health insurance benefits and network of providers.
This course is part of the Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Explain key developments regarding how quality of care is measured and evaluated in the US.
Discuss scientific issues and challenges for evaluating quality of care and methods for addressing these challenges.
Identify and apply resources and tools for comparing the quality of care of providers.
Articulate basic framework for evaluating quality of outcomes of care for evaluating and comparing providers.
Offered by
Northeastern University
Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university with a distinctive, experience-driven approach to education and discovery. The university is a leader in experiential learning, powered by the world’s most far-reaching cooperative education program. The spirit of collaboration guides a use-inspired research enterprise focused on solving global challenges in health, security, and sustainability.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Foundational Concepts for Evaluating Quality
We will begin by briefly discussing key developments in the U.S. and elsewhere underlying changing
Scientific Issues and Challenges for Comparing Quality of Care Among Providers
We will discuss key challenges in making valid comparisons among healthcare providers in terms of their quality of care including case mix differences, small sample sizes and data integrity issues. We will discuss methods and techniques for addressing such challenges. We will show how these methods and techniques can be applied in practice to produce more useful quality of care evaluations.
Resources and Tools for Evaluating Quality
We will cover consumer report cards and value-based purchasing programs, both of which constitute
Future Directions in Evaluating Quality of Care
We will discuss emerging developments pertaining to the science and practice of evaluating quality of
Reviews
- 5 stars60%
- 4 stars26.66%
- 3 stars6.66%
- 1 star6.66%
TOP REVIEWS FROM EVALUATING THE QUALITY OF HEALTHCARE DELIVERY
very excellent course, i have learn great knowledge in patient safety and quality data on comparing concepts.
About the Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
This Specialization will provide learners with the knowledge and skills to recognize key shifts in the industry and to have an agile perspective on how these shifts might impact their organizations. Learners will be exposed to the key drivers in the global healthcare industry today so they might apply what they have learned to help their organizations.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.