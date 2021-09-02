About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain key developments regarding how quality of care is measured and evaluated in the US.

  • Discuss scientific issues and challenges for evaluating quality of care and methods for addressing these challenges.

  • Identify and apply resources and tools for comparing the quality of care of providers.

  • Articulate basic framework for evaluating quality of outcomes of care for evaluating and comparing providers.

Course 3 of 4 in the
Healthcare Trends for Business Professionals Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Northeastern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Foundational Concepts for Evaluating Quality

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 38 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Scientific Issues and Challenges for Comparing Quality of Care Among Providers

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Resources and Tools for Evaluating Quality

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Future Directions in Evaluating Quality of Care

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 17 min)

