4.2
stars
51 ratings
9 reviews

The future of healthcare is becoming dependent on our ability to integrate Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into our organizations. But it is not enough to recognize the opportunities of AI; we as leaders in the healthcare industry have to first determine the best use for these applications ensuring that we focus our investment on solving problems that impact the bottom line. Throughout these four modules we will examine the use of decision support, journey mapping, predictive analytics, and embedding Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence into the healthcare industry. By the end of this course you will be able to: 1. Determine the factors involved in decision support that can improve business performance across the provider/payer ecosystem. 2. Identify opportunities for business applications in healthcare by applying journey mapping and pain point analysis in a real world context. 3. Identify differences in methods and techniques in order to appropriately apply to pain points using case studies. 4. Critically assess the opportunities to leverage decision support in adapting to trends in the industry....

By Ali C

Jun 5, 2019

Very interesting topic and covers the basics right. However, there are a LOT OF repetitions throughout the course which could have been better managed with a simpler redesigned curriculum.

As well as the assignments are NOT reviewed on time, prolonging the duration of the course; even though my submissions were on time..

By Harsh D

Apr 23, 2020

no one can reviewed my assignment from last 30 days

By Arihant J

Oct 9, 2020

The course is amazing considering the learning it offers and the application of that learning. I strongly believe that innovation in technology and management in healthcare holds dire importance in the current scenario and the course explains how we can leverage technology to address the underlying challenges and bring about a positive impact on our society.

By Helena S C

Dec 17, 2020

Really informative for a beginner. A nice complement to my technology background.

By Nandini N

Jan 28, 2020

Craig was too good in explaining the models with good examples

By Sunil B

Jul 9, 2020

Excellent course for technology professionals in Healthcare.

By Anneke S

May 5, 2019

I love this course :-)

By Michael P

Aug 31, 2020

Solid course with an emphasis on the business uses rather than details of ML or AI.

By Saurabh B

Jul 14, 2019

The instructor is so depersonalised and goes on like an automaton that you start yawning within minutes

He does not even take pregnant pauses. its like he needs to read 500 words in 60 seconds so no undulation of speech.

Lastly, examples are good but could have been made deliberate and to stand out with better animation etc. right now everything in the course is like a homogenous blob.

