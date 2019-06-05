HC
Dec 16, 2020
Really informative for a beginner. A nice complement to my technology background.
NN
Jan 27, 2020
Craig was too good in explaining the models with good examples
By Ali C•
Jun 5, 2019
Very interesting topic and covers the basics right. However, there are a LOT OF repetitions throughout the course which could have been better managed with a simpler redesigned curriculum.
As well as the assignments are NOT reviewed on time, prolonging the duration of the course; even though my submissions were on time..
By Harsh D•
Apr 23, 2020
no one can reviewed my assignment from last 30 days
By Arihant J•
Oct 9, 2020
The course is amazing considering the learning it offers and the application of that learning. I strongly believe that innovation in technology and management in healthcare holds dire importance in the current scenario and the course explains how we can leverage technology to address the underlying challenges and bring about a positive impact on our society.
By Helena S C•
Dec 17, 2020
By Nandini N•
Jan 28, 2020
By Sunil B•
Jul 9, 2020
Excellent course for technology professionals in Healthcare.
By Anneke S•
May 5, 2019
I love this course :-)
By Michael P•
Aug 31, 2020
Solid course with an emphasis on the business uses rather than details of ML or AI.
By Saurabh B•
Jul 14, 2019
The instructor is so depersonalised and goes on like an automaton that you start yawning within minutes
He does not even take pregnant pauses. its like he needs to read 500 words in 60 seconds so no undulation of speech.
Lastly, examples are good but could have been made deliberate and to stand out with better animation etc. right now everything in the course is like a homogenous blob.