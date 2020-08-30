AA
Aug 27, 2020
I want to express my thanks to Coursera for this amazing and very educative course it teach you a great deal on patient safety and quality improvement and help you to develop new set of skills
May 22, 2018
Fantastic mentors and great content. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.
By Nathalie K K•
Aug 30, 2020
I really want to express my gratitude to the instructors for this clear, concise and informative course and to John Hopkin's for this opportunity yhat allowed many of us to earn degrees and follow courses through distance learning.
For the peers, i hope you did well and again thank you all.
By Emanuel A•
Dec 9, 2019
The best course of patient safety and quality management. Thanks a lot to lecturers and experts.
By Teresita C•
Dec 28, 2020
Course content was appropriate for a final course. Unfortunately, feedback for the practice assignments, which would have been helpful, was never received. Also, when I tried to review practice assignment submissions most of them did not have any files attached to them, or attached files were not what the assignment asked for. It appeared that people were just submitting so that they can view the rubric. It was frustrating that I failed to meet the deadline for the Peer Graded Assignment not because I failed to submit my work but because there were no submissions to review. BTW, for the last part of the Graded Assignment on 4E-s table and narrative, there was no provision to upload a file. Was this done on purpose? Discussion Forums for this particular course proved to be useless - no learning at all. Posts focused on appeals to rate submissions for the practice assignments. Maybe just provide a separate forum for the appeals. But, don't get me wrong - I found all the courses in this specialization very helpful. More engaging and easier to navigate than the course they have in IHI. Thank you!
By Maria C C S•
Oct 2, 2018
I hope the teachers get to review our work and give feedback also. I hope we have a real time knowledge of how we are fairing in our submission. Until when should we wait to know whether we passed the assignment or not, or that we need to revise it if we don't get enough feedback. How many times do we reset deadlines considering we are paying a monthly fee! Sorry, I initially gave a good review, but waiting for feedback is kinda frustrating. Maybe the teachers can help too. Hope you understand. Thank you! Overall, still a good course!
This was my initial review:
The module entailed a lot of work but I think it's worth it since can be used in actual practice. Thank you to the teachers.
By Marium M•
Jan 25, 2021
I completed my assignments before time and asked my peers for review. I got responses for my peers that they reviewed/graded my assignment so why can't I see my grade and why is my course still pending completion? I need to get my certificate tonight because my payment cycle renews tomorrow, I do not wish to pay a whole month's fee just because the system is not registering my grade although I have done my part on time. Kindly help me out
Marium Manji
By Sam A•
Jul 22, 2018
Getting others to review your work is unreliable which takes away from the course and wastes some time. Multiple answer questions is better way
By Deusdenir d S M•
Sep 26, 2020
Amazing didatics! I appreciate the Case Study and all the tasks. Thank you very much for the opportunity! For those looking for a complete Patienty Safety course, I recommend all sequential courses!
By AmmarOmarKhdeir•
Aug 28, 2020
By subhash S•
May 23, 2018
By Ahmed k A•
Jan 13, 2021
A useful course rich in information and project improvement tools
By Jessica M D•
Sep 24, 2020
excellent secialization
By Mona A A•
Jun 26, 2021
good
By Mekha E R•
Oct 15, 2020
The course is overall very helpful. But plagiarism is very prevalent. One person named B M Taufiq Imon has completely uploaded my assignments in his name. I flagged him once but again I got his assignment for reviewing. Such kind of acts cannot be promoted because it is some one else's hard work and one cannot upload just like that. The rules for plagiarism should be strict and removed from the course with immediate effect.
By Dr F A•
Aug 17, 2020
Very useful way of integrating all the knowledge and skills from the other six modules. Aside from the "peer review system " that at times took longer than expected to get feedback and the need for occasional moderator input, overall a very good course.