Measuring the Success of a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety VI)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Measuring the Success of a Patient Safety or Quality Improvement Project (Patient Safety VI) by Johns Hopkins University

4.7
stars
67 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

How will you know if your patient safety and quality project is meeting its objectives? Peter Drucker once said “What gets measured, gets managed.” In this course, students will learn why measurement is critical to quality improvement work. Equally important, they will learn which data sources provide the most meaningful information and tools for how and where to locate them. Finally, students will learn how to interpret data from their patient safety and quality projects to guide and modify them during implementation to maximize their chances of making a difference for patients....

By Abubakr M

Nov 20, 2021

​measuring the success in healthcare is really challenging. This course helped me to understand the metrics used for quality improvement projects and how can we sustain such type of improvements.

By Neha A

Jun 4, 2020

Excellent. My concept of data collection, designing, analysis and interpratation has tremendously improved. Have also learned how to use different tools in Quality Improvent Projects

By subhash S

May 23, 2018

Finally we are here at the final stage. Interesting course content and Fantastic mentors. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.

By Deusdenir d S M

Aug 10, 2020

I love it! Data treatment and analysis are marvelous! Thank you very much for sharing this precious knowledge!!!!!

By JAMES B A

May 3, 2019

Great course by all standards and the lecturers too are fantastic

By Nishadi U V

Nov 28, 2018

Thank you very much for coursera team.

By Raneen A A A

Sep 25, 2020

It's great course

By maria c h

Aug 8, 2020

Excellent

By Mona A A

Oct 4, 2021

GOOD

By Michael S M M

Jul 19, 2020

I want to thank you JHU and Coursera for this course, but I think this could be a better experience if you provide some literature about the different cases seen on the course.

By Mekha E R

Sep 7, 2020

This course was really helpful for me. But it is difficult to get peer reviews for the peer-graded assignment.

By N.Gowtham K

Aug 29, 2020

Thanks a lot to make me in this wonderful opportunity to learn about patient safety and quality improvement.

By Kyaw z L

Dec 24, 2020

This course is very great. I have learn measuring about safety indicators.

