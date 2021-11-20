AA
Nov 19, 2021
measuring the success in healthcare is really challenging. This course helped me to understand the metrics used for quality improvement projects and how can we sustain such type of improvements.
NA
Jun 3, 2020
Excellent. My concept of data collection, designing, analysis and interpratation has tremendously improved. Have also learned how to use different tools in Quality Improvent Projects
By Abubakr M•
Nov 20, 2021
By Neha A•
Jun 4, 2020
By subhash S•
May 23, 2018
Finally we are here at the final stage. Interesting course content and Fantastic mentors. I am very grateful to both mentors and Coursera.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Aug 10, 2020
I love it! Data treatment and analysis are marvelous! Thank you very much for sharing this precious knowledge!!!!!
By JAMES B A•
May 3, 2019
Great course by all standards and the lecturers too are fantastic
By Nishadi U V•
Nov 28, 2018
Thank you very much for coursera team.
By Raneen A A A•
Sep 25, 2020
It's great course
By maria c h•
Aug 8, 2020
Excellent
By Mona A A•
Oct 4, 2021
GOOD
By Michael S M M•
Jul 19, 2020
I want to thank you JHU and Coursera for this course, but I think this could be a better experience if you provide some literature about the different cases seen on the course.
By Mekha E R•
Sep 7, 2020
This course was really helpful for me. But it is difficult to get peer reviews for the peer-graded assignment.
By N.Gowtham K•
Aug 29, 2020
Thanks a lot to make me in this wonderful opportunity to learn about patient safety and quality improvement.
By Kyaw z L•
Dec 24, 2020
This course is very great. I have learn measuring about safety indicators.