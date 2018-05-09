About this Course

5,435 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Review essential elements of a safety culture.

  • Describe how healthcare organizations identify and mitigate safety hazards.

  • Identify how patients and family members contribute to developing a safety culture.

  • Identify strategies for improving communication and teamwork .

Skills you will gain

  • Communication
  • Healthcare Leadership
  • Organizational Culture
  • Patient Safety
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 7 in the
Patient Safety Specialization
Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Patient Safety Culture and Just Culture

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 53 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Patient Safety, Quality, and the Patient Experience

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Event Reporting and Second Victims

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 75 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Strengthening Safety Culture Through Teamwork

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 94 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM SETTING THE STAGE FOR SUCCESS: AN EYE ON SAFETY CULTURE AND TEAMWORK (PATIENT SAFETY II)

View all reviews

About the Patient Safety Specialization

Patient Safety

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder