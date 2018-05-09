Safety culture is a facet of organizational culture that captures attitudes, beliefs, perceptions, and values about safety. A culture of safety is essential in high reliability organizations and is a critical mechanism for the delivery of safe and high-quality care. It requires a strong commitment from leadership and staff. In this course, a safe culture is promoted through the use of identifying and reporting patient safety hazards, accountability and transparency, involvement with patients and families, and effective teamwork.
Review essential elements of a safety culture.
Describe how healthcare organizations identify and mitigate safety hazards.
Identify how patients and family members contribute to developing a safety culture.
Identify strategies for improving communication and teamwork .
- Communication
- Healthcare Leadership
- Organizational Culture
- Patient Safety
Johns Hopkins University
The mission of The Johns Hopkins University is to educate its students and cultivate their capacity for life-long learning, to foster independent and original research, and to bring the benefits of discovery to the world.
Patient Safety Culture and Just Culture
In this module, learners will develop an understanding of what safety culture is and why it matters, how safety culture influences outcomes, how culture is assessed, and how strategies for improvement can be developed. Learners will become familiar with the Just Culture model and how it is used when appropriating blame and accountability for human error, at risk behaviors, and reckless behaviors.
Patient Safety, Quality, and the Patient Experience
The patient experience encompasses a range of interactions patients have with the healthcare system. Understanding patients' expectations and learning from their experiences is key to designing safer care delivery systems and providing patient and family-centered care.
Event Reporting and Second Victims
Patient safety event reports are a critical data source for identifying and mitigating harm in high reliability organizations; yet, many healthcare organizations do not take full advantage of this data. At the conclusion of this module, learners will understand how event reports should be used to design safer care systems and how organizations can provide support to staff involved in medical errors.
Strengthening Safety Culture Through Teamwork
Research shows that many errors can be attributed to breakdowns in teamwork and communication. In this module, participants will learn how safety culture can be strengthened though teamwork and communication. Participants will learn skills critical in the prevention and mitigation of medical errors.
About the Patient Safety Specialization
Preventable patient harms, including medical errors and healthcare-associated complications, are a global public health threat. Moreover, patients frequently do not receive treatments and interventions known to improve their outcomes. These shortcomings typically result not from individual clinicians’ mistakes, but from systemic problems -- communication breakdowns, poor teamwork, and poorly designed care processes, to name a few.
