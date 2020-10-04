AS
Feb 6, 2019
This course is really helpful and provides an insight how to report events, how to train people, how to conduct briefing and debriefing. I recommend everyone working in hospitals to take this course.
NV
May 9, 2018
Really interesting education course.it is very much helpful to me. I learned so many new things from this course. I must be thankful to coursera team. Excellent course. Thank you very much.
By Isabel E R•
Oct 4, 2020
I learned the importance of not having an expert but a team of experts, working together, knowing their process, identifying the limitations and needs to perform an excellent job for them and the patient. Verify as a team the function of each one, speak without fear of the identified failures and close the gaps that can increase the risk of poor patient care. I learned how to evaluate teamwork, that all findings should be socialized and shared, and how to apply models to evaluate work teams.
By K.N. S•
May 28, 2018
All the courses in the Patient Safety specialization are very informative and up to a certain level that you would expect. The first two courses do not have a grading system depending on peer reviews and is great for people with a time limit. I myself am a medical professional working as PA, and found the content highly interesting and applicable in real life settings. recommended for professionals in the field!
By Ahmed k A•
Apr 12, 2020
All thanks and appreciation to the Johns Hopkins University team. And the Coursera Foundation on this wonderful and informative course. I have benefited a lot from these lectures and I work on implementing them in practice.
By Augusto M•
Apr 19, 2020
This course further gave me great insights into safety culture. This second part corresponds to a practical dive into organisations: why and (specially) how we change our way within healthcare scenarios.
By Avik S•
Feb 7, 2019
By Nishadi U V•
May 10, 2018
By Nahid A E S•
Dec 23, 2019
By Pillai N•
Apr 7, 2019
Fantastic
By Aedrian A•
Apr 5, 2022
This is a great, succinct and easy-to-digest course on the characteristics of, implementation of and evaluation/assessment of safety culture in the context of healthcare. While the terms “patient safety” and “safety culture” are easily thrown around nowadays, the course goes beyond platitudes and shares a case study of what works in the institution that created the learning material. I am particularly impressed on how hands-on patients, their families, and laypeople advocates are in the development and sustainment of such culture. The importance of the well-being of employees, especially those involved in safety-related events, was also highlighted in the discussion of second victims – a term that I was able to hear for the first time. Finally, the operational aspects of and the value of establishing and enhancing genuine/real teams and teamwork are discussed in an interesting manner. Aside from the well-made concise videos, the additional readings are also deliberated well. It is most likely that I will return to the course material from time to time due to their usefulness. Overall, this offering is top-notch and I recommend those interested in the topic to take it.
By M R•
Jun 12, 2021
From the need to establish a Safety Culture to the practical application of the appropriate method filling out forms to learning about Communications (how broad this simple topic left me dumbstruck) and Leadership and Multi-Team Systems. What a journey.
By Deusdenir d S M•
Nov 19, 2019
Excellent for enhancing and / or developing a safety culture, and concomitantly provides very interesting external studies and sources. Congratulations to all responsible staff.
By Mohammed Y•
Mar 14, 2019
Wonderful feeling! i completed two courses and learned many useful aspects. Will be taking third course as well. Thanks Coursera! This is an amazing step to improve world.
By subhash S•
Apr 15, 2018
Being a GP, it is an added value to the personality of myself to be able to become a better leader and advocate for having to implement safe clinical environment.
By Lemuel C D R M•
Jul 9, 2020
Very Informative. Maybe you can post a video on an actual briefing and debriefing. How to conduct training videos will be much appreciated. But good job!
By Jeff P•
Jan 3, 2019
Excellent course and well-facilitated. I learned a ton of practical information that helps me as I transition into my first role in healthcare.
By Dr S A•
Aug 30, 2020
I never thought about presentation simplicity and smooth flow. Well presented and balanced course about safety culture and Team approach.
By Lisa•
Sep 6, 2018
learn about Team STEPPS first time and eager to dig deeper about scientic skills. and will use ABAR ans STICC into practice in nursing.
By Scherine C•
Mar 7, 2018
Great, insightful course that emphasizes the importance of effective teams to reduce incidences/build the organization's resilience.
By Sangeetha S•
May 8, 2022
I enjoyed the course. The examples were relatable. I hope to use the principles to improve patient safety in my area of work.
By JAMES B A•
Mar 8, 2020
Excellent course by all standards. Quality tuition by the lecturers. I have recommended the course for my colleagues.
By Sadhika S•
Jun 30, 2019
Lots of learning, lots of high yield information.y Certainly getting us a level up in the patient safety scale !
By Dr. G N A•
Jun 6, 2019
Extremely value added learning. Communication is crux of any event. Thanks Jhons Hopkins & Thanks Coursera.
By Catherine K•
Mar 14, 2021
A great course to review the basics but also learn more about patient safety from a system perspective.
By Jadunauth R•
Nov 15, 2021
I have learnt numerous concepts and provided me links to resources that can help program planning
By BALJIT S C•
May 20, 2020
A COURSE WHICH HAS PROVIDED DEEP INSIGHTS INTO TEAMWORK WHICH IS AN IMPORTANT FACET IN OPERATIONS