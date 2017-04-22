Chevron Left
Back to Drug Discovery

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Drug Discovery by University of California San Diego

4.6
stars
2,979 ratings
585 reviews

About the Course

The University of California San Diego, Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences Drug Discovery course brings you lectures from both faculty and industry experts. With this course, recorded on campus at UCSD, we seek to share our access to top people in the field who bring an unprecedented range of expertise on drug discovery. In this course you will learn the drug discovery process up to the filing of an Initial New Drug Application or IND. Each week you will learn the steps that a pharmaceutical or biotech company goes through to discover a new therapeutic drug. In this course you will be able to: * Understand the pharmaceutical and biotechnology market a changing landscape * Learn the major aspects of the drug discovery process, starting with target selection, to compound screening to designing lead candidates. * Recognize current modern drug discovery based on the lock-and-key theory, which attempts to use one single compound to hit one target to combat the related disease. * Increase understanding of the various drug discovery tools and methods that are used for finding, identifying and designing a new drug. * Define and understand the regulatory responsibilities for drug discovery to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND). This course is intended as part 1 of a series: Drug Discovery, Drug Development (https://www.coursera.org/learn/drug-development) and Drug Commercialization (https://www.coursera.org/learn/drug-commercialization). We would highly recommend that you take the courses in order since it will give you a better understanding on how a drug is discovered in the lab before being tested in clinical trials and then launched in the market place....

Top reviews

HG

Oct 15, 2018

Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.

JS

Apr 16, 2021

This course helps to understand the basic fundamental & principles of drug discovery clearly. I am very thankful to the Coursera and University of California San Diego for providing this course to me.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 598 Reviews for Drug Discovery

By Bruno S P

Apr 21, 2017

The course presents the basic concepts of DD and allows familiarization with the technical terms of the field. I strongly recommend for those who want to understand a little bit of DD.

By Sharvari K

Oct 25, 2018

Recommended course for everyone who is interested in the process of Drug Discovery and overall working of the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is a little technical, but completely worth it!

By AMPARO C

Mar 14, 2020

The course was well intended to give an overview of the drug discovery process, possible approaches and challenges.

What I found extremely disappointing is the fact that the lectures are very old and refer to studies and publications more than a decade ago. This is totally unacceptable for a course from such an institution and on a topic that has evolved massively and rapidly.

I hope the lecturers consider to update the course material as I believe they probably did in their actual lectures as the University of San Diego.

By Abhishek B

Nov 27, 2017

A very helpful and enlightening course. Clears my basics of Drug Discovery and explains principles and aspects to be kept in mind when researching for a new drug.

By Thomi K

Jul 16, 2019

The information on this course are from 2013 and 2016 so they are probably outdated. Some of the lectures were very hard to understand and it was due to the material and the professors. I had to reach the half of the second week to get to the point of this course and learn something interesting.

By Eléonore A d V

May 24, 2020

The first and last part of the course were very interesting and i learned a lot. However i did barely understand all the other classes which used a lot of very technical vocabulary and notion. It was very complexe while the course was said to be for beginners level.

By Heather G

Oct 16, 2018

Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.

By Isabel P

May 11, 2020

The course is a good initiation into the drug design and preclinical studies and I recommend it. However, videos aren't really up to date, in case you are looking for latest advances in the field.

By Lane D

Apr 8, 2020

Good class but relatively dated. Would benefit from new insight into today's Pharma climate.

By Mohamed T H

Jul 17, 2020

The lecturers were no doubt very knowledgeable and intellectual. However, it was difficult for me to understand what they were trying to convey due to the compact and busy nature of the presentation slides and also due to the fact that they kept on using several technical terms without explaining them. The background, font used in the presentations and poor resolution further exacerbated the problems.

By ahindra s

Oct 27, 2018

Very helpful. Just the thing I was looking for - just enough insight into this particular area of the industry that will help having a meaningful dialogue with the researchers, marketers and others in this business.

By Ana M G C

Apr 15, 2020

El curso me ha gustado mucho, los temas en forma de charlas me han parecido muy amenas y los examenes de control en cada bloque se resuelven con facilidad si prestas atención.

La única pega que le veo es que no tiene ni créditos ni horas que lo avalen, por lo que unicamente tiene valor curricular.

By Renee R

Aug 12, 2020

Course was great! All lectures were concise, easy to follow, and assessments were fair.

I took this course in 2020. It can be assumed that much of this information is now outdated. I would definitely be interested in taking an updated course. Thanks!

By Staliarova N

Jun 11, 2019

Course is very informative and made me develop a very good understanding of drug discovery process. I thought it was an extremely well structured and well-presented course. The online portal for classes was fantastic.

By Allen J H

Jul 22, 2020

I enjoyed it and it left with a better and clearer understanding of how the pharmaceutical field works and what it does as well as some challenges and goals of the industry.

By Romane O

Jan 18, 2022

This course gives an interesting overview of the processes and main challenges involved in drug discovery. However, the material has not been updated since 2016, and some of the content might not be up to date. Especially: 1) the course mostly focuses on small molecules, but in the recent years more and more FDA-approved drugs (now more than 50%) have been biologics, and 2) after two years of a global pandemic where the pharma industry had and still has an interesting role to play, it would be interesting to see how the industry has or hasn't changed to tackle the new challenges. So the content of the course may require a bit of dusting. In terms of the course presentation, it's correct, but not astounding. The videos are recorded while the speakers teach, in an amphitheatre, with students. It's not an overly stimulating course, but it's alright.

By Samuel L

May 5, 2020

Good as an introduction, but there was some variability between lectures. One lecture went into equations and the quiz questions were very specific. That specific information should not be needed to get a (very) general overview of drug discovery.

By Joy S

Jun 13, 2018

pretty technical. Some of the pharmaceutical stuff was interesting.

By Basset B

May 4, 2020

not for begginer

By Siddhant H S

Dec 22, 2020

Dear Instructors, hello my name is Siddhant Shah. I am from India. I wanted to express my thanks to you guys for providing such a valuable learning experience to me. I have completed my master's in Organic Chemistry but my passion and curiosity to learn allowed me to opt for your course on Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization. I call myself a responsible innovator inspired by life's amazing ability to learn. I believe that humankind has received a benediction of the ability to learn. I wonder what not we can achieve as well as prevent by our experiences from learnings. Today I feel proud for completing this course and I'm sure that at some point in my career it will benefit me. I once more express my gratitude and thankfulness to all the instructors, University of California San Diego, and Coursera for your efforts.

#keeplearning #keepgrowing

By BALAJI G

Dec 24, 2020

I never thought I will complete this course, as it provides advanced studies of Drug discovery and its applications of life. The course is well suited for a young peer minds and also paves way to learn other things related to Pharmacology. I am so happy that I have completed this course and i learnt new things which could really help for my Master degree Research project. Thank you UC San Diego for providing this course and Thank you Coursera for approving my financial aid for this course and it was really helpful for my passionate studies and upcoming research projects, Thank you !!!!!!!!!!

By Godfrey O

Jun 17, 2018

If you are a story teller, the stories we tell always have a beginning and and a better ending that changes someones perception. This cause prides all the package that is involved in science, let be discovery, manufacturing and production, commercialization of the product and finally understanding what out come of the product is to the consumers.As a biomedical student I believe I have learnt how to run a successful Research and development from the beginning to the end and i would encourage any one in the same or different career to take the cause

By Om P K T

Aug 22, 2021

Wonderful explanations and a supra-comprehensive sessions touching all most all the essential components of the Drug Discovery.

Modern approach to the Drug Design and Drug Discovery, Time period required, different tool and techniques used to get the enhanced and speedy trials with better success rate. Many more things are there to learn in this short course.

Thanks a lot again to Coursera for offering such a brilliant and comprehensive course.

By Eirini A

Jan 9, 2021

The course was a great chance to refresh my knowledge on drug discovery but also learn some new informations based on case studies presented in the lectures by people who were already engaged to Pharmaceutical Industry. The lectures include basic information on drug discover, but also illustrative examples to help you get a different perspective when it comes to drug discovery. I would totally like to attend the other lectures of this course.

By Michael S

May 20, 2018

This course provides an excellent overview and introduction to the process of drug discovery. The course highlights pitfalls and hurdles in the drug discovery process and focuses on key traits and facets of the R&D pipeline. Types of drugs are discussed, regulatory frameworks, as well as drug delivery and kinetics. An excellent course for anyone interested in learning about the pharmaceutical process and timeline for drug development.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder