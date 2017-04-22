HG
Oct 15, 2018
Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.
JS
Apr 16, 2021
This course helps to understand the basic fundamental & principles of drug discovery clearly. I am very thankful to the Coursera and University of California San Diego for providing this course to me.
By Bruno S P•
Apr 21, 2017
The course presents the basic concepts of DD and allows familiarization with the technical terms of the field. I strongly recommend for those who want to understand a little bit of DD.
By Sharvari K•
Oct 25, 2018
Recommended course for everyone who is interested in the process of Drug Discovery and overall working of the Pharmaceutical Industry. It is a little technical, but completely worth it!
By AMPARO C•
Mar 14, 2020
The course was well intended to give an overview of the drug discovery process, possible approaches and challenges.
What I found extremely disappointing is the fact that the lectures are very old and refer to studies and publications more than a decade ago. This is totally unacceptable for a course from such an institution and on a topic that has evolved massively and rapidly.
I hope the lecturers consider to update the course material as I believe they probably did in their actual lectures as the University of San Diego.
By Abhishek B•
Nov 27, 2017
A very helpful and enlightening course. Clears my basics of Drug Discovery and explains principles and aspects to be kept in mind when researching for a new drug.
By Thomi K•
Jul 16, 2019
The information on this course are from 2013 and 2016 so they are probably outdated. Some of the lectures were very hard to understand and it was due to the material and the professors. I had to reach the half of the second week to get to the point of this course and learn something interesting.
By Eléonore A d V•
May 24, 2020
The first and last part of the course were very interesting and i learned a lot. However i did barely understand all the other classes which used a lot of very technical vocabulary and notion. It was very complexe while the course was said to be for beginners level.
By Heather G•
Oct 16, 2018
Very well done and informative. I truly appreciate the Drug process in entirety being broken down into sections that are easy to comprehend. It is obvious the speakers were chosen for their knowledge.
By Isabel P•
May 11, 2020
The course is a good initiation into the drug design and preclinical studies and I recommend it. However, videos aren't really up to date, in case you are looking for latest advances in the field.
By Lane D•
Apr 8, 2020
Good class but relatively dated. Would benefit from new insight into today's Pharma climate.
By Mohamed T H•
Jul 17, 2020
The lecturers were no doubt very knowledgeable and intellectual. However, it was difficult for me to understand what they were trying to convey due to the compact and busy nature of the presentation slides and also due to the fact that they kept on using several technical terms without explaining them. The background, font used in the presentations and poor resolution further exacerbated the problems.
By ahindra s•
Oct 27, 2018
Very helpful. Just the thing I was looking for - just enough insight into this particular area of the industry that will help having a meaningful dialogue with the researchers, marketers and others in this business.
By Ana M G C•
Apr 15, 2020
El curso me ha gustado mucho, los temas en forma de charlas me han parecido muy amenas y los examenes de control en cada bloque se resuelven con facilidad si prestas atención.
La única pega que le veo es que no tiene ni créditos ni horas que lo avalen, por lo que unicamente tiene valor curricular.
By Renee R•
Aug 12, 2020
Course was great! All lectures were concise, easy to follow, and assessments were fair.
I took this course in 2020. It can be assumed that much of this information is now outdated. I would definitely be interested in taking an updated course. Thanks!
By Staliarova N•
Jun 11, 2019
Course is very informative and made me develop a very good understanding of drug discovery process. I thought it was an extremely well structured and well-presented course. The online portal for classes was fantastic.
By Allen J H•
Jul 22, 2020
I enjoyed it and it left with a better and clearer understanding of how the pharmaceutical field works and what it does as well as some challenges and goals of the industry.
By Romane O•
Jan 18, 2022
This course gives an interesting overview of the processes and main challenges involved in drug discovery. However, the material has not been updated since 2016, and some of the content might not be up to date. Especially: 1) the course mostly focuses on small molecules, but in the recent years more and more FDA-approved drugs (now more than 50%) have been biologics, and 2) after two years of a global pandemic where the pharma industry had and still has an interesting role to play, it would be interesting to see how the industry has or hasn't changed to tackle the new challenges. So the content of the course may require a bit of dusting. In terms of the course presentation, it's correct, but not astounding. The videos are recorded while the speakers teach, in an amphitheatre, with students. It's not an overly stimulating course, but it's alright.
By Samuel L•
May 5, 2020
Good as an introduction, but there was some variability between lectures. One lecture went into equations and the quiz questions were very specific. That specific information should not be needed to get a (very) general overview of drug discovery.
By Joy S•
Jun 13, 2018
pretty technical. Some of the pharmaceutical stuff was interesting.
By Basset B•
May 4, 2020
not for begginer
By Siddhant H S•
Dec 22, 2020
Dear Instructors, hello my name is Siddhant Shah. I am from India. I wanted to express my thanks to you guys for providing such a valuable learning experience to me. I have completed my master's in Organic Chemistry but my passion and curiosity to learn allowed me to opt for your course on Drug Discovery, Development, and Commercialization. I call myself a responsible innovator inspired by life's amazing ability to learn. I believe that humankind has received a benediction of the ability to learn. I wonder what not we can achieve as well as prevent by our experiences from learnings. Today I feel proud for completing this course and I'm sure that at some point in my career it will benefit me. I once more express my gratitude and thankfulness to all the instructors, University of California San Diego, and Coursera for your efforts.
#keeplearning #keepgrowing
By BALAJI G•
Dec 24, 2020
I never thought I will complete this course, as it provides advanced studies of Drug discovery and its applications of life. The course is well suited for a young peer minds and also paves way to learn other things related to Pharmacology. I am so happy that I have completed this course and i learnt new things which could really help for my Master degree Research project. Thank you UC San Diego for providing this course and Thank you Coursera for approving my financial aid for this course and it was really helpful for my passionate studies and upcoming research projects, Thank you !!!!!!!!!!
By Godfrey O•
Jun 17, 2018
If you are a story teller, the stories we tell always have a beginning and and a better ending that changes someones perception. This cause prides all the package that is involved in science, let be discovery, manufacturing and production, commercialization of the product and finally understanding what out come of the product is to the consumers.As a biomedical student I believe I have learnt how to run a successful Research and development from the beginning to the end and i would encourage any one in the same or different career to take the cause
By Om P K T•
Aug 22, 2021
Wonderful explanations and a supra-comprehensive sessions touching all most all the essential components of the Drug Discovery.
Modern approach to the Drug Design and Drug Discovery, Time period required, different tool and techniques used to get the enhanced and speedy trials with better success rate. Many more things are there to learn in this short course.
Thanks a lot again to Coursera for offering such a brilliant and comprehensive course.
By Eirini A•
Jan 9, 2021
The course was a great chance to refresh my knowledge on drug discovery but also learn some new informations based on case studies presented in the lectures by people who were already engaged to Pharmaceutical Industry. The lectures include basic information on drug discover, but also illustrative examples to help you get a different perspective when it comes to drug discovery. I would totally like to attend the other lectures of this course.
By Michael S•
May 20, 2018
This course provides an excellent overview and introduction to the process of drug discovery. The course highlights pitfalls and hurdles in the drug discovery process and focuses on key traits and facets of the R&D pipeline. Types of drugs are discussed, regulatory frameworks, as well as drug delivery and kinetics. An excellent course for anyone interested in learning about the pharmaceutical process and timeline for drug development.