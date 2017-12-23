SA
Mar 6, 2022
Very detailed and informative course on reproduction and health. Presents the concepts with clarity, disspells any misinformation. A very reliable source of knowledge.
YL
May 28, 2017
Very worth taking! Insights on hormonal changes in the female and male body has been very enlightening. I wish I could learn more in a more advanced course.
By Ilaria C•
Dec 23, 2017
The teacher is engaging and very clear. I appreciated the written chapter after the video: it allowed me to watch the video and then revise the material and take notes (which I sometimes do with the scripts in other courses, but in this course I could benefit from the drawing and schemes).
By Meet P•
Apr 2, 2017
Thank you for giving me excellent information on reproduction. It is very helpful course for me. Thank you Northwestern University and coursera.
By M Y•
Nov 7, 2021
We listened and watched from our professor, who was full of desire to teach detailed information about the reproductive system, infertility and sexually transmitted diseases. We had an exam with great questions. We read the lecture notes that we may need at every stage of life. A great course to take during the Covid-19 pandemic. I would like to express my gratitude to Northwestern University, Coursera and Dr Teresa K. Woodruff (Ph.D.). Murat Yağmurca, Bursa, Turkey
By Linda k•
Apr 29, 2017
i have learnt a lot in this course. I have changed towards what i thought i knew about my body. This course empowered me to achieve what i want. I couldnt have done it by myself without your help, truthfully it would have taken me months or years to complete this work. I would like to believe that everyone who was on this course gained something, for i did i hope you did too. Many thanks to those who came up with this course, God bless and stay blessed always.
By Johnpeace•
Sep 29, 2020
Studying this course on courseea has really helped in widening my knowledge about SEXUAL and reproductive health. It gives me an edge over other health professionals and makes me certified too.
I run an health page ( peacehealthcentre) on social media platforms where I educate and also offer consultation on this aspect of health, studying this course on coursera has helped me alot.... I want to say a big thank you to my lecturers and assistant lecturers.
By Monique F G d B•
Mar 3, 2019
Very useful, but for those who holds difficulties with their own sexual habilities or active sexual life, or even sexual role, it is quite complicated. Sometimes the subject of the studies can become a reason for offenses or body oriented violent intent or polemic discussions related to body parts and human anatomy of people who have a different type of body.
Well, guess the professors know what I mean. Cheers!
By Murali•
May 27, 2019
When I start to study about reproduction in men and women it is feel excellent myself and this courses show the way of how our health is importent and happens in our body around the age .I keep learn for being to have good healthy life.Thank all teachers for this wounderful web resource .
By Vivan V•
Dec 13, 2018
i ' m very glad to known some prominent knowledge from this course . this was great experience for me and get some specific knowledge which would make good sense . the syllabus was good , and mentor was also nice to explained all topic in very specific way . thank you .
By CE o A•
Nov 18, 2017
I've been working for a Reproductive Endocrinologist's office for 2 months. This course has helped me so much! I am more confident in reading our medical records now how Estradiol and FH levels affect a cycle. I feel like I have a secret weapon! Thanks, Cathleen
By Leila A•
May 23, 2020
I thank all the providers of this course Prof. Woodruff, Northwestern University, and Coursera. I recommend this course to anyone who wants learn about reproductive health even to healthcare work staff. This was a valuable experience.
By Zivana S•
Sep 1, 2020
The materials were interesting, with videos that were well-made. Language of delivery was not too difficult. Assignments were challenging, but not to the level that would stress you out. Overall it was a very nice experience.
By VANESSA C•
Jan 25, 2018
EVERY PERSON SHOULD TAKE THIS COURSE!!! More if you are about to start your sexual life. I strongly recommend it. Hope I knew all these information before. The sooner you take it the better. Very clear and informative.
By Olalekan A•
Feb 25, 2019
I am pleased with the training and I look forward to more advance courses to take in Reproductive Health
I am particularly delighted at the interesting ways the topics were presented by the Professor
Thank you
By Kathy E•
Jan 27, 2016
Amazing course! When I decided to take this course I thought it was going to be one of those "Mickey Mouse" type that is all fluff and no substance....NOPE!! Put on your thinking caps and get ready to learn.
By Ananda S A•
May 19, 2017
I'm still at the beginning of the course, but i'm already rating, because i'm loving it.
Sorry for the gramatical erros.
Thanks for the initiative and the quality that's offered.
Att, Ananda.
By Francisco J G S•
Mar 7, 2016
I've learned a lot! Not only the course is imparted by a professional on the field, it also contains lots of supplementary material and further information. Highly recommendable!
By Shilpa A•
Mar 7, 2022
Very detailed and informative course on reproduction and health. Presents the concepts with clarity, disspells any misinformation. A very reliable source of knowledge.
By Yongjian L•
May 29, 2017
Very worth taking! Insights on hormonal changes in the female and male body has been very enlightening. I wish I could learn more in a more advanced course.
By Maeva G•
Sep 15, 2021
Es un curso bastante completo para introducirte en el mundo de la reproducción, del funcionamiento de las hormonas y te inicia un poco en la infertilidad.
By Viktoriya O•
Apr 15, 2017
Thank you for this course. It would be really wonderful if you have subtitles in different languages because medical terms sometimes are really difficult.
By Liew S M•
Mar 9, 2022
Very detailed content ranging from anatomy, hormonal regulation, gametogenesis, contraception, infertility, STDs and oncofertility. Thank you so much!
By Andrea R W•
May 31, 2016
I really liked the availability to read through notes and word for word of what the videos were talking about. I like the use of pictures as well!
By Queenie M•
Jul 16, 2017
my major is reproductive medicine
and it is my first time learn such lesson
I got so much in difference view
all in all, it is useful. thanks~
By Li H•
Apr 18, 2017
Course is not hard, the lectures are great. Hope can increase some classes or Add some content associated with assisted reproduction
By Aubin, P•
Oct 27, 2015
The most amzing course I've taken yet ! Video lectures are extremely well made ! Beautiful design ! Very very professional !