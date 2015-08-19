Join us as we explore the fundamental principles and early stages of teaching violin and viola through a series of engaging video lectures and lesson demonstrations, including: 1) Master classes with some of the world’s top string pedagogues, 2) Individual lesson demos of teaching violin/viola set up, left and right hand technique and pieces from the early violin/viola repertoire, 3) Group lesson demos of teaching music theory, ear training and fun activities that encourage good playing habits, and 4) A “field trip” to the violin shop, where we will outfit a new beginning student with a proper instrument and bow. You’ll also engage in a series of discussions and reflections with colleagues and peers across the globe. Upon completion of this course, we hope you’ll return to your studio with confidence, a new curriculum, and a renewed approach to sharing with your students the joyful experience of making beautiful music.
Teaching the Violin and Viola: Creating a Healthy FoundationNorthwestern University
Northwestern University
Northwestern University is a private research and teaching university with campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar. Northwestern combines innovative teaching and pioneering research in a highly collaborative environment that transcends traditional academic boundaries.
Beginning Stages
Welcome to Teaching the Violin and Viola: Creating a Healthy Foundation! We will begin by covering leading philosophies and pedagogical theories about teaching children the violin and viola. The beginning stages will cover the child’s setup, posture and first left hand techniques.
Bow Arm and Hand
To introduce the use of the right hand, we start by creating a “pinky house” for the child’s bow. We delve further into the violin setup and positioning through various creative exercises.
Putting It All Together
Now we get to put it all together by slowly incorporating the different movements of the right and left hand through four different pieces.
Pieces in the Key of A Major
After good setup and posture have been established, we start teaching the fundamentals through elementary pieces in the key of A Major. We also get to learn our first scale!
top knotch! great learning tools and instruction was easy to follow! Thank you!
I am really satisfied with the class. I love your teaching techniques. Thank you really.
Ms. Spencer and the team are wonderful; the videos are well produced, and all the handouts and music with accompaniment have been priceless.
this course looks like for kids ... but this is not - we adults can learn way too many things too - totally recommended - very well conducted and informational - thanks!
