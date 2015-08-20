RM
Mar 28, 2018
I learned some and revisited many concepts pertaining to teaching violin and viola, and also learn many new songs similar to the Suzuki book 1 songs. The videos are well made, and to the point.
MH
Mar 14, 2017
An amazing course that was just what I was looking for as a violinist who is interested in learning to teach. My kids are working through the curriculum now and we are all having a great time!
By Ahsan K•
Aug 20, 2015
this course looks like for kids ... but this is not - we adults can learn way too many things too - totally recommended - very well conducted and informational - thanks!
By Jonathan G•
Feb 11, 2018
I learned a lot but I feel this course was really more for teachers rather than learning to play the violin. I still learned a lot since I've always learn more about music and how to read music.
By Marlena B•
Jul 6, 2016
Ms. Spencer and the team are wonderful; the videos are well produced, and all the handouts and music with accompaniment have been priceless.
By Megan B•
Jul 27, 2016
This course has been immensely helpful in teaching how to teach the violin. I recently started teaching violin lessons and I am so much more confident about instructing my students correctly from the beginning, thanks to this course. It was fantastic to see the teaching happening, making the course practical, not just theoretical. Thank you!
By Matthew T•
May 25, 2018
Immensely helpful for improving my teaching technique. I have a few years teaching experience, while having played violin for about 23 years (serious amateur), and this course provided much needed structure and reasoning to my teaching skill set. Thank you!
By Ramiro M•
By Malorie H•
Mar 15, 2017
By Jolandi H•
Nov 4, 2018
Very comprehensive! Helpful and you will defiantly learn various skill sets in teaching the violin and viola!!
By Jian Y•
Oct 25, 2015
The early stage of violin learning is usually thought to be much more difficult than any other kinds of instruments such as piano. I had not expected that violin could be taught so smoothly in such a systematic and scientific way until I enrolled in this course. Ms Spencer introduced a series of skills not only to prevent those common bad habits but also to make the violin learning so fascinating especially for young kids.
By Joanne L•
Jun 24, 2018
This is a wonderful course for the accomplished teacher or for someone who is just starting out. The basic foundational techniques and skills are absolutely essential for success on the violin and viola. The stepwise series of lessons, the even smaller breakdown of techniques into steps that even the youngest beginners can grasp gives the string teacher tools that will benefit all of your students. Excellent!
By Cecile A D•
Oct 14, 2015
This MOOC has taught me new ways to approach violin teaching, especially with younger kids. It showed the basic principles as well as different skills and techniques that are essential/ important in teaching and playing. It gave a wide variety of fun exercises for students. This course gave me new insight in violin teaching that I can confidently apply with my students.
By Naren R B•
Nov 16, 2015
Best course for music teachers and students as well. From this course one can learn basic to advanced things and proper method to play the instrument. The instructor also teaches the lessons interestingly in a new way, and shares many good different techniques to learn by heart the tunes.
By Lesley A V•
Sep 25, 2017
Spectacular course! I am actually studying the violin so this course has actually taught me some very important things that I'd never come across before! The teacher is extremely thorough and goes at a good pace so I believe it is perfect for both students and teachers. :-)
By Samuel M•
Dec 2, 2015
I am very grateful for Stacia Spencer and Northwestern University for taking the time to put this course on Coursera. The videos, google hangouts, and supplementary materials have been incredibly helpful and opened my eyes to another side of violin pedagogy.
By Nguyen T T•
Aug 7, 2015
This course is wonderful not only for violin teachers but also for students who are apt to self-study. The instructive videos are very concise, informative and well-organized. The musical examples are among the best for the demonstrated techniques.
By DanielSubach•
Aug 22, 2015
A rather non-engaged teacher ho does not know what goes on with the reviews. She does not have enough people to review the written assignment and the assignments go UN-reviewed leading to a 'no-grade' whihc is ridiculous. It is not even clear how the written reviews are graded. She is not involved and does not serve to inspect the work of the students to ascertain that a grade is in order. Three reviews are requited for a grade, but she has so few reviewers that one might only get one review and then fail. Very inept. Stay away from this one. She does not get involved with answering questions of students either. Her internet activity is rated a 2/5 whihc I did not know until I got involved with this course. Observation of the video showing her teaching is terrible. She places herself in front of the camera and one cannot see the placement of the student's fingers or most importantly what is actually happening on the fret board with the finger movement. She also places herself directly in front of the camera blocking a clear view of everything - poor video skills.
By Madonna M G•
Jun 24, 2020
i am not good at English , and all of the course in English .
By Gabrielle F P•
Nov 12, 2021
I loved the course content. I am principally a pianist and piano teacher but have been doing some early- level violin teaching with some piano students and wanted to ensure I am doing it properly. Stacia and her colleagues are very technically astute and know how to train students in a way which prevents technical problems from the outset. The tutors are upbeat and well organized and I believe this confidence is infectious to anyone who teaches anything. I am utilizing many of the ideas in this in my own violin practice and have found that my set up and tone is already more stable.
By Edelweiss T R•
Apr 17, 2020
very interesting course and really well done, I did enjoy it.
It is an amazing approach to teaching and very nicely done. the Teaches is really clear, focused and assertive. I did love her all the way through the videos.
thanks
little critic in order to help improving....I didn't enjoy the YouTube chatting because it is not so easy to fallow, and really long. The sound quality is not really good...but besides this, I found really amazing the explanations of the main teacher and also the masterclass at the very end of the course.
By Judy H•
May 11, 2020
This was a fantastic course. To have access to such knowledgeable teachers and resources that I can then use to step my students through the process of learning to play the violin is amazing. I enjoyed learning and watching and trying out the things I learnt with my students.
By Vedyakova A K•
Jun 29, 2020
I'm very grateful to all creators of this course and all the Coursera team to bring ideas, experience and creativity to a wide audience worldwide . I'm also very proud to get this certificate as the first musician in my country.
By Sophie F•
Apr 9, 2022
I highly recommand this course! I finished my masters 4 years ago and im teaching for almost 10 years and this course helped me discover some new techniques and approaches to violin teaching.
By Mariana C•
Oct 14, 2016
Se me hizo interesante conocer las estrategias del violín, para aprender a tocarlo de una manera fácil y con menos posturas que a la larga nos dañen o nos cansen a la hora de tocar. =)
By Marlene C L•
Jun 8, 2020
I love the material, the way its exposed, and the quality of the professors. It is an amazing course, with a lot of resources for teachers.
By Lidia S•
Feb 26, 2020
Curso de altíssima qualidade! Adorei a metologia de ensino e certamente passarei todo o conhecimento adquirido para frente!