Profile

Gad Allon

Professor of Managerial Economics and Decision Sciences

Bio

Gad Allon is a Professor of managerial economics, decision science, and operations management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He received his PhD in Management Science from Columbia Business School in New York and holds a Bachelor and a Master degree from the Israeli Institute of Technology. His research interests include operations management in general, and service operations and operations strategy in particular. Professor Allon has been studying models of information sharing among firms and customers both in service and retail settings, as well as competition models in the service industry. His articles have appeared in leading journals, including Management Science, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and Operations Research. Professor Allon won the 2011 “Wickham Skinner Early-Career Research Award” of the Production and Operations Management Society. He is the Operations Management Department Editor of Management Science. He is also serving on the editorial board of several journals. Professor Allon teaches the core operations management and elective on operations strategy at the Kellogg school of management. Gad also teaches executive courses on the "Science of Lean Six-Sigma Operations", Supply Chain Strategy and Leading Strategic Change. Professor Allon won the 2009 Outstanding Professor of the Year Award at Kellogg, the 2014 Alumni Professor of the year, and was recently named among the “World’s Top 40 B-School professors under the age of 40.” Professor Allon regularly consults firms both on service strategy and operations strategy.

Courses

Scaling Operations: Linking Strategy and Execution

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder