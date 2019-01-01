Gad Allon is a Professor of managerial economics, decision science, and operations management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He received his PhD in Management Science from Columbia Business School in New York and holds a Bachelor and a Master degree from the Israeli Institute of Technology. His research interests include operations management in general, and service operations and operations strategy in particular. Professor Allon has been studying models of information sharing among firms and customers both in service and retail settings, as well as competition models in the service industry. His articles have appeared in leading journals, including Management Science, Manufacturing and Service Operations Management and Operations Research. Professor Allon won the 2011 “Wickham Skinner Early-Career Research Award” of the Production and Operations Management Society. He is the Operations Management Department Editor of Management Science. He is also serving on the editorial board of several journals. Professor Allon teaches the core operations management and elective on operations strategy at the Kellogg school of management. Gad also teaches executive courses on the "Science of Lean Six-Sigma Operations", Supply Chain Strategy and Leading Strategic Change. Professor Allon won the 2009 Outstanding Professor of the Year Award at Kellogg, the 2014 Alumni Professor of the year, and was recently named among the “World’s Top 40 B-School professors under the age of 40.” Professor Allon regularly consults firms both on service strategy and operations strategy.