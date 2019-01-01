Profile

Jan A. Van Mieghem

Harold L. Stuart Professor of Managerial Economics; Professor of Operations Management

Bio

Jan A. Van Mieghem is the Harold L. Stuart Professor of Managerial Economics and Professor of Operations Management at the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He serves as Academic Director of the Executive MBA Programs and previously as Senior Associate Dean and as Department Chair. He teaches courses in operations management and operations strategy in MBA, Ph.D. and executive programs and advises firms on those topics. His research focuses on the strategic organization and tactical execution of product, service and supply chain operations. Current research activities are on collaboration, strategic sourcing, network flexibility, global capacity footprint, and forecasting using Internet data and downstream supply chain partner data. He is past editor of the operations and supply chain area of Operations Research and has served on the editorial board of Management Science and MSOM. He is the author of over 40 academic articles published in the leading journals and of two textbooks: one on operations management and the other on operations strategy. His paper co-authored with Marty Lariviere received the first MSOM best paper award in 2007. He was elected as MSOM Fellow in 2012. He received his MSEE and Ph.D. from Stanford University and his MSEE from the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven. Born in Belgium, he currently lives in Evanston, Illinois, with his wife and four children.

Courses

Scaling Operations: Linking Strategy and Execution

