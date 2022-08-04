About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Northwestern University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

1주 차: 고효율 미팅 운영하기

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

2주 차: 더 나은 질문하기

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
Week
3
Week 3
1 hour to complete

3주 차: 거절 대응하기

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
1 hour to complete

4주 차: 이야기의 힘

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder