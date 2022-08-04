Art of Sales Specialization의 두 번째 과정에서는 귀하와 귀하에게 연락하는 모든 고객을 완벽하게 분리하는 고효율 미팅을 운영하는 방법을 배우게 됩니다. 더 나은 질문을 하는 것의 중요성 및 영업 거절을 기대하고 다루는 방법에 관해 배울 것입니다. 마지막으로 강력한 이야기를 하여 성과에 대한 피드백을 주고 받는 법에 관해 배울 것입니다.
영업 잠재 고객에게 다가가는 법Northwestern University
About this Course
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
1주 차: 고효율 미팅 운영하기
2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 12 min), 8 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
2주 차: 더 나은 질문하기
1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 6 min), 4 readings
1 hour to complete
3주 차: 거절 대응하기
1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 10 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete
4주 차: 이야기의 힘
1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 16 min), 4 readings
