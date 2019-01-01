Profile

Pam Daniels

Clinical Assistant Professor, Design Innovator in Residence

    Bio

    Pam Daniels is a Clinical Assistant Professor and Design Innovator in Residence at The Segal Design Institute. She is a practicing product designer and avid contributor to the entrepreneurial and maker movements in Chicago. Her work experience includes roles as a Director at IDEO, a global design & innovation consultancy, and previously as a Senior Vice President at Starcom MediaVest Group / Leo Burnett in the media communications field. Pam has run two successful Kickstarter campaigns and her products have been sold around the world. She is a founder of the not-for-profit DesignHouse Chicago, an organization dedicated to revitalizing local manufacturing through design. Most recently, she has established an active design practice called Welcome Industries in partnership with Segal's Maker in Residence, Brandon Williams. Pam's work has taken her around the globe and given her opportunities to live and work in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. These days, when she is not monopolizing the laser cutter or soldering in the mechatronics lab, you will find her in Studio5, engaging with students and inspiring the next generation of creative leaders. Pam holds a Bachelor of Arts from Tufts University and a Master of Science in Product Design & Development from Northwestern University.

    Courses

    Organizational Leadership Capstone

    Leadership Through Design Innovation

